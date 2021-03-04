Ambassadorial nomination: How Senate confirmed ex-Service Chiefs amidst protest

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate disregarded petitions and a protest by the minority leadership of the Red Chamber against the confirmation of former Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors

When President Muhammadu Buhari nominated the nation’s former security chiefs on February 4 and forwarded same to the Senate for screening and confirmation, for appointment as non-career ambassadors, Nigerians received the news with mixed feelings and expressed divergent views in the media. While a few people saw nothing wrong with the decision of Mr. President, and supported the appointment, majority of the populace, who made their views public, vehemently condemned and opposed the nominations.

The critics said that Buhari’s intension was to shield the former leaders from prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged atrocities and human rights violations perpetrated by the Nigerian military under their watch.

It is pertinent to note that Article 29 of the Vienna Convention protects diplomats from arrest and detention and grants them immunity from civil or criminal prosecution as long as their tenure of office lasts. It would be also recalled that immediately after the top ex-servicemen purportedly resigned their appointments in the face of sustained calls for their sack for failure to provide security for the country, aggrieved Nigerians started calling for the prosecution of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, who led the Nigerian Army for about five and half years.

Others included in the controversial nominations are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadique. Also nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate was Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Usman (rtd). Amongst those who frontally opposed the appointments of the former service chiefs as diplomats include the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); civil society organizations, human rights crusaders and various professional and interest groups within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

The various groups, in their arguments, accused President Buhari of rewarding failure as most of them observed that the ex-service chiefs failed woefully in their constitutional mandate to secure the country and the citizenry from all forms of aggression.

While transmitting the names of the nominees to the Upper Legislative Chamber, the President requested for a speedy screening and confirmation. Consequently, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Foreign Affairs to interface with the nominees and turn in its report within two weeks. Presenting the report of the Committee to the Chamber, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC, Bauchi North), disclosed that two petitions were received by the committee seeking to nullify the nominations. He also explained that the objections raised by the petitioners were dismissed by the committee.

The lawmaker, however, failed to give details of the petitions or the reasons for their dismissal. Bulkachuwa explained that in the course of the screening, the five nominees responded to questions asked by members of the committee as regards their previous experiences as captured in their respective resumes and in respect of their nomination as ambassadors. He said that part of the findings was that the nominations were in line with the provisions of the constitution.

His words: “The committee received two petitions against their nomination as non-career ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but these petitions were dismissed. That Police reports on the nominees were received and they have been cleared by the Department of State Services (DSS). “That the nominees have presented their Code of Conduct acknowledgment slips.

That the nominees have the requisite academic qualification as well as wide range of experience to be appointed as ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The Senate committee chairman further said that the nominees demonstrated that they had the requisite experience in military service, where they rose to the highest ranks, adding that they were highly knowledgeable and articulate in their responses to issues raised during the screening exercise. He added that the committee found the five nominees to be knowledgeable about international military diplomacy, and therefore, adjudged them worthy and suitable for ambassadorial positions.

But Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), raised a point of order before the nominations were formally confirmed. He observed that the committee’s report on the screening was silent on the reasons the petitions against the nominees were dismissed. Abaribe said the committee ought to have given its reasons for dismissing the petitions because the whole exercise had a nexus on the integrity of the Red Chamber.

He recalled that the Senate, having passed resolutions a record three times, asking the President to sack the nominees when they served as service chiefs, had a moral burden confirming their nomination as diplomats soon afterwards. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who acknowledged the observation made by Abaribe, however, ruled that the fact that the Senate passed those resolutions demanding their removal from their former positions and replacement did not mean that the ex-service chiefs could not be screened and confirmed for the new job. According to him, their nomination as ambassadors cannot be nullified by the challenges they faced in their former positions, adding that those experiences should rather be harnessed to make them succeed in their new assignment.

“Without prejudice to what the executive will do, where we need to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, because of their experience in the field, they should be able to interact very closely and sufficiently to advice and create the atmosphere for working together, for partnership and cooperation between Nigeria and those countries. So, I think on that scope, the nomination cannot be nullified because we said they should be changed,” Lawan said. He, therefore, put the question on the report and the nominations were approved.

Lawan urged the Presidency to consider posting the ex-service chiefs to neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region, where they could become useful in seeking better military cooperation between Nigeria and her neighbours in the fight against crossborder crimes such as banditry insurgency and terrorism.

