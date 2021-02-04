News

Ambassadorial nomination: Plot to shield ex-service chiefs from investigation – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of the immediate past Service Chiefs for ambassadorial appointments was plot to shield them from investigation over alleged killing of innocent Nigerians and crimes against humanity under their inglorious watch.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, called on the Senate to eschew all partisan considerations and stand on the side of the people, particularly the victims of atrocious regime of the ex-Service Chiefs by rejecting the demand by the President to confirm them as ambassadors.
“It is indeed sacrilegious and a horrible assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that the APC government is seeking to use ambassadorial appointments as desperate measure to secure diplomatic immunity for the former commanders and protect them from investigation, arrest and possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the atrocities committed against innocent Nigerians under their command,” the party stated.
PDP noted that appointing the former Service Chiefs as ambassadors would confer diplomatic immunity on them and provide them a route for escape.
It further stated that taking such actions at a time the ICC has declared its readiness to commence full investigation on their alleged involvement in the crime against humanity in Nigeria, appears to further validate the allegations against them

Our Reporters

