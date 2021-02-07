Ambassadors: PDP doing B/Haram’s job by criticizing Buhari’s nomination of ex- Service Chiefs –Presidency

…says President rewarding hard work, exceptional sacrifice

The Presidency has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of working for Boko Haram by criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating the former Service Chiefs for appointment as non-career ambassadors. Criticisms have trailed Buhari’s decision to nominate Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd),

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd) for Senate confirmation as non-career ambassadors after their resignation recently.

Many, including the opposition PDP, have speculated that the President appointed them in order to shield them from prosecution for human rights abuses by the International Criminal Court (ICC). But the Presidency, in the statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, dismissed the opposition’s attack on the nominations describing such as normal in decent democratic societies.

Shehu wrote “But the newspapers and online media are full of pages of laughable criticisms of the President and former Service Chiefs by the party, the latest of which was the false claim that they were nominated as ambassadors so as to shield them from trial by the International Criminal Court, ICC.

“How on earth can decent people run down hardworking professionals who have put in their best to defend their country? How can you run down your country and equate that with normal political dialogue and opposition?

“What is baffling about this false and baseless assertion is that this is coming, not from Boko Haram terrorists who the military kept largely in check and confined to a known section of the country, Sambisa, but from a so-called leading opposition party that fraudulently kept power for 16 years and is nursing the hope of one day returning to office as an elected government.

“Pray, if a political party, in a blind search for power can spurn the interest of the nation, embrace the language of hate campaign against the country’s military as enunciated by the terrorists, as the PDP does, what will be left for the Boko Haram to do? PDP is doing Boko Haram’s work!

“To add, we don’t think the ICC, which these childish calls are being made, needs to be lectured on democratic values and human rights by the PDP. Who are they, and what is their record in office to lecture anyone? Zaki Biam and Odi where thousands of citizens were on record, the genocide operation comes to mind. Did they report themselves to the ICC?

“The President is rewarding hard work and exceptional sacrifice by a set of military leaders who gave their best to the nation and will be remembered, sooner than later, for their contributions to the security and survival of Nigeria as one nation. They should be allowed to move to the next level. “This is so that their examples will help to inspire others if given the opportunity to serve.”

