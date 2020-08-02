News

Amber BRT initiative launched to ease commuting in Lagos

Amber BRT, an initiative to ease commuting in Lagos, has been launched by a private company, Amber Energy Drinks Ltd., as part of their corporate social responsibility.

 

Officials of the company said in a statement that the free bus ride initiative, which coincides with the launch of their Amber Energy Drinks, was in recognition of the fact that commuting in Lagos State could be “hellish and sometimes nightmarish for residents with the ever increasing population on a daily basis.”

 

The statement said Amber Energy drink has put in place a well- co-ordinated plan with the respective transport authorities such that is required by “members of the public is to buy a can of the drink at BRT bus terminals or yellow buses garages and parks in the city and get a BRT ticket for free.

 

The Can as the automatic passport gives the commuter free entrance into the BRT buses or the conventional popular Lagos yellow buses, depending on destination for a smooth relief and jolly ride between 4pm- 6pm Mondays-Friday every week at work close.”

 

According to the statement, selected bus terminals that have become the epicenter of Amber Energy drink free bus ride with fanfare are; Leventis, CMS, Oyingbo, Fadeyi, Maryland, and Ojota.

 

(This runs Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for BRT buses) while Oshodi, Obalende, Marina, Ojuelegba and CMS (runs Wednesdays and Fridays) for the conventional Lagos yellow buses.

 

At these locations and on those days, the sight to behold is Amber Energy drink brand ambassadors beautifully clad in the branded Tshirts on black pants interacting and sharing the tickets to consumers for a rewarding and enriching Amber experience.

 

Upon buying a can of the much sought after energy drink, commuters take their seats inside the BRT buses as they savor the unique taste of the refreshing black, slim, sleek energy drink with natural caffeine and essential vitamins. It is not only filling, nourishing and stimulating, but pleasantly fun and appealing.

 

The General Manager of Amber Energy Drink Ltd, Ms. Lola Adedeji said: “For us at Amber Energy Drinks Ltd, we have done everything possible, even what other companies cannot do to satisfy and meet our consumers’ needs and demands.

 

“We have taken our time not just to study the market but also who our consumers are and what they will need, and have decided that at every step on the way, Amber will meet the needs of its consumers,” he said.

