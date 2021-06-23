Amber energy drink promises quality service

Amber energy drink, a premium brand on the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Limited has reiterated its commitment to the delivery of its brand’s promise and essence even as it celebrates one year of its arrival in the competitive Nigerian energy drinks market. The assurance was given recently by the General Manager of Energy Drinks Limited, Ms. Titilola Adedeji, during a media parley in Lagos as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the brand. It will be recalled that Amber energy drink was launched last June in style and grandeur as it came with a pot-pourri of consumer- centric brand building initiatives. Some of these initiatives were Amber Free BRT Busride, Amber Empowerment Programme, In-Bar and In- Store promotion as well as Open Market Activation and more recently, “Amber Dey for You.”
Severe dust haze, fog expected, NCAA cautions pilots, others
FAAN inspects facilities at 23 airports The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots, airline operators and others to exercise caution as severe dust haze and fog phenomenon are expected to be prevalent in Nigerian airports. This is contained in an advisory circular signed by NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu. The […]
Ikpeazu summons ASUP, others’ leadership over polytechnics’ 30-month unpaid salary
Worriedbyseeming intractable wage challenge of the state’s polytechnic in Aba, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday directed convocation of a 3-day summit with a view to finding lasting solution to unpaid salaries and other issues plaguing the institution. The institutions union leaders had threatened to take the state government to the Human Rights Commission over the […]
Fayose: God’s angry with APC for rigging 2015 elections
Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday said that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an indication that God is angry with the ruling party for allegedly rigging the 2015 general elections. Fayose, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said in a Twitter thread on his […]
