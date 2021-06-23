News

Amber energy drink promises quality service

Amber energy drink, a premium brand on the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Limited has reiterated its commitment to the delivery of its brand’s promise and essence even as it celebrates one year of its arrival in the competitive Nigerian energy drinks market. The assurance was given recently by the General Manager of Energy Drinks Limited, Ms. Titilola Adedeji, during a media parley in Lagos as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the brand. It will be recalled that Amber energy drink was launched last June in style and grandeur as it came with a pot-pourri of consumer- centric brand building initiatives. Some of these initiatives were Amber Free BRT Busride, Amber Empowerment Programme, In-Bar and In- Store promotion as well as Open Market Activation and more recently, “Amber Dey for You.”

