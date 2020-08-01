Ambrose Alli varsity backs Obaseki’s re-election bid

The staff and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They noted that nothing short of victory was what the governor deserves in his re-election, which would ensure that he completes the good works he started in the institution. In a statement, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ignatius A. Onimawo, said the developmental impact of the Obasekiled administration in the university is undeniable.

He said the management of Ambrose Alli University, at its meeting held on Friday, July 17, 2020, considered the numerous insinuations and unfavourable misrepresentations by detractors with regard to the re-election bid of the governor and resolved to openly express solidarity with the governor.

He said: “The university is an apolitical organisation. However, the developmental impact of our Visitor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki in our university is undeniable. He has walked the talk in his avowed commitment to reposition the university as one of the ten best, in Nigeria.

The vision has been realised.” The Vice-Chancellor added: “As Visitor and Proprietor of our great university, he has generated inspiration and positive energy that has set the pace for the tremendous infrastructural development the university has experienced in the last four years.

“Among other things, he has completed the impressive Administrative Building that has more or less experienced neglect by previous administrations. “He attracted well meaning individuals to the launching of the N10 billion Endowment Fund during the 22nd Convocation ceremony. By his invitation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote made a donation of two student hostels, one for males and one for the females and work is steadily in progress.” Speaking further, Onimawo said: “We strongly believe that after his re-election, he will complete what he has started in the areas of strengthening the internet facility in the university for 24 hours browsing, right from the gate.

