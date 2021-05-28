News

Ambrose Alli varsity crisis: Obaseki sets up special intervention team

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has appointed, Mr Andrew Olotu. Managing Director of Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd as chairman Special Intervention Team to exercise all the powers and functions of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma The Special Intervention Team is to function accordance with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Law 2021, except with respect to the appointment and removal of Principal Officers. Other members of the Special Intervention team include Bar. Patrick E. Inegbedion, Mr. Uyi Izekor, Prof. Esther Ikuoria, Mrs. Imo Okundaye, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, Mr. Osen Iyahen, Mr. Yusuf Mohammed, Comr. Austin Osakwe, with Mr. Oaihimire Idemudia Edetalehn as Secretary of the team. In a statement, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public and in particular the Ambrose Alli University community that further to the provision of the S.2 (b) of the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Law 2021, the Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin N. Obaseki hereby appoints the following persons as Chairman/members of the Special Intervention Team.

