Ambrose Alli varsity crisis: Obaseki sets up special intervention team

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has appointed, Mr Andrew Olotu. Managing Director of Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd as chairman Special Intervention Team to exercise all the powers and functions of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma The Special Intervention Team is to function accordance with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Law 2021, except with respect to the appointment and removal of Principal Officers. Other members of the Special Intervention team include Bar. Patrick E. Inegbedion, Mr. Uyi Izekor, Prof. Esther Ikuoria, Mrs. Imo Okundaye, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, Mr. Osen Iyahen, Mr. Yusuf Mohammed, Comr. Austin Osakwe, with Mr. Oaihimire Idemudia Edetalehn as Secretary of the team. In a statement, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public and in particular the Ambrose Alli University community that further to the provision of the S.2 (b) of the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Law 2021, the Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin N. Obaseki hereby appoints the following persons as Chairman/members of the Special Intervention Team.
Loan repayment: Nothing wrong receiving $2.2m from Adoke, witness tells court
A former Acting Managing Director of Unity Bank, Rislanudeen Muhammed, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that there was nothing wrong with receiving $2.2million cash from a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, SAN as repayment of the loan owed the bank by the former minister. […]
Senate moves to make Law School benefit from ETF
The Senate, yesterday, commenced a process for the amendment of Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007, geared towards making the Nigerian Law Schools, beneficiaries of Education Tax Funds. Consequently, a bill the apex legislative assembly passed for second reading, “A bill for an Act to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007”. Sponsor of […]
PEF recruitment 2021: Group calls for resignation of Ahmed Bobbai over lopsided employment
The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICREL), has condemned in its entirety the outcome of the recruitment exercise conducted by the Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board (PEF (M) Board) in 2020, wherein out of the 200 persons that were hired, only 17 persons are from the oil producing states of the Niger Delta region. The […]
