Ambrose Alli Varsity sacks 22, may rise to 90

The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has sacked 22 members of its staff as part of what it called repositioning the university. One of the sack letters made available to journalists says: “In repositioning the university, the management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, writes to convey to you the decision of the Special Intervention Team of your disengagement from the services of the university with effect from March 10. “You will be paid all your entitlements in line with the provision of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Staff Regulations and Scheme of Service. “By a copy of this letter, the Bursary Department is directed to process your entitlements subject to your clearance of any indebtedness to the university. “You are kindly advised to submit all university property in your possession to your Head of Department on the receipt of this letter. “The management of the university sincerely thank you for your past services and wish you success in your future endeavours, ” the letter stated.”
