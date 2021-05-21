Ambrose Alli Varsity still on strike, says ASUU

The Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), has advised the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the state-owned university, Prof. Benson Osadolor not to give any false hope of earlier resumption of academic activities in the institution to students without first resolving the crisis of unpaid salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions, which are the major contending issues for the current ongoing strike in the institution.

The union’s swift reaction was against the backdrop of resumption of academic activities announced in the university’s news bulletin of Wednesday May 19, 2021 by the institution effective on Monday, May 24, 2021. ASUU dismissed any possibility of resumption of academic activities in the institution in the face of the ongoing strike declared by the university lecturers, and counseled the students to ignore the announcement but to remain at home till the suspension of the strike.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the union, Dr. Monday Igbafen and the Secretary, Dr. Anthony Coker-Aizebioje respectively, the union said: “It will be counter-productive to open the university for academic activities when our members will not be available to attend to the students or teach because of the ongoing strike.”

