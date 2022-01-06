AMCON: Analysts doubt impact of planned debtors’ list

The plan by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to publish the complete list of names of individuals, institutions and directors on its nonperforming loans (NPLs) portfolio in national newspapers may not have any “significant impact” on the recalcitrant debtors, analysts at CSL Research have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said that their pessimism was based on the fact that previous publication of such lists had not made the debtors repay their debts. According to the analysts, “all efforts to recover these debts will always be futile for as long as many of the debtors remain ‘sacred cows’ that cannot be punished.” The analysts stated: “Following the expiration of a 30-day deadline today given to debtors to offer a repayment proposal to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the debt manager has threatened to publish the complete list of the names of individuals, institutions, and directors on its nonperforming loans (NPLs) portfolio in national newspapers.

“Going by the information on the outstanding debtors provided by the Corporation, about 7,912 debtors, at most, are at the risk of getting their names published should they not comply with the directive. According to AMCON, out of the total N4.4trn of the Corporation’s NPL portfolio, about 350 debtors owe 83 per cent (N3.7trn). “AMCON has occasionally released names of its debtors, with the most recent one published in October 2018, where it published the top 105 delinquent debtors. The proposed plan to name and shame debtors in January 2022 makes it the third official time of publishing debtors’ lists. Beyond this, the Corporation has also adopted other unconventional methods in the past to recover these loans, such as appointing Asset Management Partners (a consortium with specialist skills required to ensure recovery and debt resolution). The Corporation, also at some point, formed a task force comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). Despite these steps, the debt burden remains high.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...