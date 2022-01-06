Business

AMCON: Analysts doubt impact of planned debtors’ list

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The plan by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to publish the complete list of names of individuals, institutions and directors on its nonperforming loans (NPLs) portfolio in national newspapers may not have any “significant impact” on the recalcitrant debtors, analysts at CSL Research have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said that their pessimism was based on the fact that previous publication of such lists had not made the debtors repay their debts. According to the analysts, “all efforts to recover these debts will always be futile for as long as many of the debtors remain ‘sacred cows’ that cannot be punished.” The analysts stated: “Following the expiration of a 30-day deadline today given to debtors to offer a repayment proposal to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the debt manager has threatened to publish the complete list of the names of individuals, institutions, and directors on its nonperforming loans (NPLs) portfolio in national newspapers.

“Going by the information on the outstanding debtors provided by the Corporation, about 7,912 debtors, at most, are at the risk of getting their names published should they not comply with the directive. According to AMCON, out of the total N4.4trn of the Corporation’s NPL portfolio, about 350 debtors owe 83 per cent (N3.7trn). “AMCON has occasionally released names of its debtors, with the most recent one published in October 2018, where it published the top 105 delinquent debtors. The proposed plan to name and shame debtors in January 2022 makes it the third official time of publishing debtors’ lists. Beyond this, the Corporation has also adopted other unconventional methods in the past to recover these loans, such as appointing Asset Management Partners (a consortium with specialist skills required to ensure recovery and debt resolution). The Corporation, also at some point, formed a task force comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). Despite these steps, the debt burden remains high.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE halts losing streak with N7bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing twoday negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.06 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following positive investors’ […]
Business

Report: Nigeria, others lose $89bn to theft yearly

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Following excessive corruption and poor governance structure, Nigeria and other African countries lose an estimated $89 billion to theft and illicit financial flows annually. A report released by UNCTAD indicates that that the figure represents 3.7 per cent of ithe continent’s GDP. At the same time, the total amount of official development assistance received by […]
Business

Jaiz Bank gets 3 directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Dr. Sirajo Salisu as executive director, Mrs Aisha Waziri Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as independent non-executive directors. In a statement by the bank, the appointments had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and forwarded to the Nige-rian Stock Exchange (NSE). Salisu appointment will be effective from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica