AMCON backs airline, NG Eagle, to be licensed next month

Baring any hiccups, a new airline, NG Eagle, an independent entity backed by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), could get its all-important Air Operator Certificate (AOC) next month, according to a source very close to the airline. The source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media because of the sensitivity of the matter, told New Telegraph that the carrier would operate as a separate entity from Arik Air. He equally stated that everything was going well in respect of the AOC with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which is the issuing authority.

He, however, did not disclose if the carrier would start operation immediately after it gets its certificate. “I can’t tell you that if everything goes well, NG Eagle could get its AOC next week. They have followed all the due processes to meet the requirements of the NCAA. It is a different entity from Arik Air,” he stated. One time promising airline, Arik, has two fates awaiting it.

AMCON has actwo options open to it in either sustaining the carrier in its epileptic state or outright liquidation to recoup the majority of the over N500 billion owed the assets managers by the carrier, which necessitated its take-over in February 2017. The issuance of AOC by the NCAA would pave the way for the much-awaited airline for Nigeria and one that could expand the airline space in Nigeria.

Activities for the airline’s take-off are gradually taking off as the promoters of the soon-to-be start-up carrier have already acquired three airplanes, secured offices at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), and other places including the recruitment of key personnel. There are indications that some workers of Arik Air have already been engaged in the airline and as such there are ongoing negotiations over severance benefits of staff of Arik before the new entity comes onboard. New Telegraph had exclusively reported in February 2020 a plan to set up a new carrier under the control of AMCON.

