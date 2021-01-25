News

AMCON dismisses detention of 344 Enugu, says report fake news

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has described as a fake news media reports which claimed it detained 344 female students of Providence High School located on Independence Layout in Enugu, Enugu State, insisting that the report was far from the truth.

 

AMCON in a statement by Jude Nwauzor, Head Corporate Communications Department said “it is unfortunate how some media establishments allowed the publication of unsubstantiated report that totally spewed mischief and halftruths regarding the real issues about the enforcement exercise at the school.”

 

It went on: “AMCON does not shut down schools because the Management of AMCON understands the strategic importance of that sector to the country. “This is not the first time AMCON is enforcing court’s order on a school. Some years back a certain high-profile school in Lekki area of Lagos State was also enforced on but AMCON did not shut down the school or detained the students until the issues were amicably settled.

 

“The same enforcement approach was deployed at the school in Enugu by going there to place AMCON’s possessory sign board on the wall of the school and on the gate.

 

It is therefore difficult to understand how writing on the fence of the school, which is outside the school premises and placing a small AMCON sign amounted to disrupting school activities and detaining the students

