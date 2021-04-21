AMCON faults report on court disobedience

…clears air on seized Lekki property

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has faulted the claims that it defied court orders in respect of a property it seized Lain Lekki, Lagos.

The corporation, in a statement issued yesterday, said all allegations being made by the legal practitioner to the property owner, Mr. Adedayo Mumini-Shittu, against the corporation and its Receiver/Manager, Mr. Lanre Olaoluwa, were untrue.

According to AMCON, parties to the property case have been using various avenues, including press conferences and sharing circulating videos on social media to disparage the cor poration, hence the need to set the records straight.

AMCON, in the statement, explained that “the takeover of the property known as Block B Plot 2, Victory Park Estate, Igbokushu Village, Lekki gos was carried out based on the Judgement delivered by the Federal High Court on October 3, 2017, in Suit no: FHC/L/CS/744/2017 – Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria & 5 Ors which was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Appeal no: CA/L/698/2018 – Rev Olajide Awosedo v Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria & 5 Ors on June 3, 2019.

“The judgement of October 3, 2017 granted the corporation powers to take over all the movable and immovable properties of Knight Rook Limited and other Judgement Debtors and apply the proceeds of their disposal in the settlement of the judgement debt,” it stated.

The corporation added that although Mr. Mumini- Shittu filed a claim at the Lagos State High Court, no Order of Injunction was made against the Corporation and its Receiver/Manager in respect of Block B Plot 2 as wrongly alleged.

“The Order of Injunction made 24th October 2019, which is the subject of a pending appeal at the Supreme Court, was strictly in respect of Block B Plot 1, Victory Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos. Consequently, the purported recovery, which was curiously done in the absence of any Sheriff of the Lagos State High Court, was illegal and the allegations of criminality made against the Corporation and its Receiver/ Manager are false, baseless, and defamatory,” it said.

On the invitation to a press conference by the Association of Victory Park Estate Land Owners to the public to allege disobedience of court orders and violation of the doctrine of lis pendens by the corporation and the Receiver Manager slated for April 20, 2021, the corporation said this was against the provisions of Section 39 (c) of the AMCON Act, as amended 2019.

“The corporation and Receiver Manager are lawabiding and saddled with the mandate to recover the outstanding debt of Knight Rook Limited. The mandate of the Corporation must be carried out in line with the powers vested in the Corporation by the provisions of the AMCON Act, as amended. Debtors should pay their debt for the sake of the Nigerian economy.

“The public is, therefore, advised to discountenance the publication, the outcome of the press conference as well as the video, and refrain from taking actions that could breach the peace as all actions carried out by the Corporation and its Receiver/Manager at Victory Park Estate, Igbokushu Village, Lekki, Lagos are in line with its mandate under the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act 2010 (as amended) and pursuant to a subsisting Court Judgement,” AMCON stated.

