AMCON: ‘Huge debt calls for policy on recovery’

A legal practitioner, Mr Oluwakemi Balogun, has advised the Federal Government to expand the laws that granted the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) special debt recovery powers in the AMCON Act as amended into a national law that will insulate the banking sector against reckless borrowers and recalcitrant debtors.

Speaking at the training of Solicitors, Receivers and Receiver/Managers in Lagos, Balogun of the firm of Oluwakemi LP said debt recovery in Nigeria would continue to burden AMCON as well as the financial sector as long as the system allows some Nigerians to brazenly walk into banks to borrow money with no intention to repay the loan obligation.

Having watched such financial rascality for some decades, the Senior Advocate opined that something drastic must be done by the government to save the country.

According to him, some Nigerians in the last 25 years have perfected the act of going to different banks to borrow money and have serially defaulted in the repayment agreement because they country has no policy that guides such recklessness.

As a mitigant to such ugly development, the legal luminary added: “We need to have a national law that will assistant lenders (banks and financial institutions). We must have a national policy. There must be a national law on debt recovery.

“This law should not just be for only AMCON as a government agency but for the nation as a whole. That is one of the ways we can curb the bad behaviour. In some other economies you cannot borrow money and refuse to pay back and go scot-free.

Therefore, Nigeria should not allow recalcitrant debtors to go unpunished.” Balogun was reacting to the different presentations at the programme including the keynote address of the AMCON Managing Director/CEO, who was represented at the event by Mr Benedict Daminabo, a Group Head of Asset Management.

The AMCON CEO had earlier said the agency would continue to highlight the dangers of not recovering the debt because of its grave implication.

According to him, “we have repeatedly made the point at every opportunity that all stakeholders must view the AMCON mandate as one of serious national importance. If at sunset AMCON is unable to recover the huge debt of over N5trillion, it becomes the debt of the Federal Government of Nigeria for which taxpayers’ monies will be used to settle.

“The implication is that the public will be made to pay for the recklessness of only a few individuals who continue to take advantage of the loopholes in our laws to escape their moral and legal obligations to repay their debts.

As a matter of fact, we have reached a point in our country where all stakeholders (the federal government, the judiciary, the legislature and the public) must work together to fight the common enemy of this huge debt burden.”

