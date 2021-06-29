News Top Stories

AMCON: NICON Hotels open for sale

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Following the widespread advertorial on NICON Hotels property in Abuja yesterday to the effect that it was not open for sale, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has faulted the claim, saying that the hotel is open for sale to whoever is interested.

 

In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday to counter the advertorial, the asset management agency advised the public to disregard the misleading advertorial as the hotel is actually for sale.

 

According to the statement, titled: ‘No Caveat Emptor: NICON Hotels Is For Sale – AMCON,’ and signed by the Receivership/ Manager, NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd.) fdc, the agency said: “The attention of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has been drawn to the false advertorial, which was published in some leading newspapers in Nigeria on Monday, June 28, 2021. The advertorial was captioned, ‘Caveat Emptor: This Hotel is not for sale.’

 

“The public should disregard this misleading advertorial because NICON Hotel IS for sale.

 

The hotel is under a Receivership/ Manager appointed by AMCON following a protracted court battle between AMCON (Plaintiff/Applicant) and the trio of NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, all of whom are defendants in suit No: FHC/L/ CS/776/2016 for the recovery of N69.4 billion debt owed AMCON.

 

“Recall that Honourable Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division who presided over the matter on November 4, 2020, ordered AMCON to take possession of the following properties belonging to NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim together with appurtenances thereto and all moveable properties contained therein.

 

“The listed properties by the court, which AMCON was ordered to take over include: NICON Investment Limited’s building at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited’s building, Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja;

NICON Lekki Limited’s building, No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos; Property at No. 25B and 25C, Kayode Abraham Street, Victoria Island, Lagos; Abuja International Hotels Limited’s building – No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos as well as NICON building No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja and a host of other assets.

 

“It is also on record that attempts made by Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim and others to set aside the order of the court, which gave AMCON possessory order over the assets of the three defendants in the matter was summarily dismissed as the order made by the court on November 4, 2020, subsists.

 

“Therefore, AMCON reserves the right to sell the assets as provided in the AMCON Act as amended

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NYSC and Ibrahim’s two years’ impactful leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Congolese proverb says; “You do not teach the paths of the forest to an old gorilla.” The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (DG-NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is an old administrative gorilla in Nigeria. He has dispensed himself perfectly, both as a soldier and administrator per excellence. Anywhere he berths his feet, […]
News

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested, charged with fraud

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, was among four suspects arrested Thursday and indicted in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly defrauded investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department announced. The campaign, “We Build the Wall,” was said to have raised over $25 million in all. “As […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Suspension: Twitter seeks high-level talks with FG, says Lai Muhammed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…insists all OTT social media platforms must register with NBC, CAC The Federal Government has disclosed that Twitter has been seeking resolution reached out to its officials seeking talks following the suspension of its activities in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known to newsmen yesterday after the meeting of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica