AMCON reappoints Sanusi Aero MD

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has reappointed Capt. Ado Sanusi as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors. Sanusi was reassigned by AMCON in 2020 to manage the Nigerian Eagle (NGE) carrier as part of the exit strategy of AMCON from Arik Air, while Capt.

Abdullahi Mahmood was seconded from Arik Air to manage Aero Contractors in 2021. Unfortunately due to the lingering issue connected with securing the Airline Operator Certificate (AOC) of NG Eagle and the failure of the airline to take off, AMCON has decided to reassign Capt. Sanusi back to Aero. Sanusi said: “I am pleased to return to Aero Contractors to continue the job of repositioning the airline. I thank Capt. Mahmood for the wonderful job he has done in holding the fort.”

