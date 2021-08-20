Business

‘AMCON still in charge of NICON Insurance, Nigeria Re’

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has reiterated that it is still in charge of all assets of Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies, including NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation (Nigeria Re), in line with earlier court rulings, which gave it the power to take over the assets.

In a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications Department, Jude Nwauzor, yesterday, AMCON said that the announcement became necessary following what it described as “false narrative spreading on social media,” in the wake of the order by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the Corporation and Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies, including NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation (Nigeria Re) should maintain the status-quo-ante until September 8, 2021, when the court will hear all pending applications in the suit involving the parties. According to the statement: “Jimoh Ibrahim’s current indebtedness to AMCON stands at nearly N70 billion.

The matter between Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim and AMCON has been interminable since the loan was purchased by the government debt recovery agency during the first phase of Eligible Bank Assets (EBA) purchases from Union Bank in the early days of AMCON. “AMCON and BPE, on July 21, received approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to constitute a new board and management of NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation (Nigeria Re). The change was to enhance the smooth running, efficient and effective management of the two firms previously owned by the recalcitrant debtor and businessman.

“The reason for the changes in the board and management of the two insurance firms was sequel to the takeover of the major investor’s interests in the two organisations, and the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) who worked in partnership with AMCON to bring the much-needed stability in the operation of the organisations. “AMCON also made it clear that the reconstitution of the board and management team of two insurance institutions in Nigeria was to ensure that the firms continue in their quest for transparent and accountable management of insurance in the country and continue to deliver value to its stakeholders.”

