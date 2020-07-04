AMCON takes over Pan Ocean assets over N240bn debt

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice A.M. Liman, yesterday ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and its assignee to take over all the assets of Everest Nominees Limited and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a subsidiary of Pan Ocean Group. suit is between AMCON vs Everest Nominees Limited, and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a subsidiary of Pan Ocean Group.

The suit which is between AMCON vs Everest Nominees Limited, and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a subsidiary of Pan Ocean Group, said Lagosbased oil and gas businessman, Dr. Festus Fadeyi, whose total indebtedness to AMCON is over N240 billion, is the promoter of Pan Ocean Group.

The court had also granted an order appointing AMCON as a Receiver Manager (in accordance with its 2019 Act as amended), and its designated human nominees (Kunle Ogunba) its privies, and assigns over the assets of Pan Ocean, their corporate guarantors, cronies and cohorts to take over a number of its prime assets over some irreconcilable huge debt owed AMCON by Everest Nominees, Pan Ocean and their promoters as well as directors. The court, in suit No. FHC/L/CS/722/20, ordered AMCON and its assigned designate to take over several oil mining and oil prospecting licences that are exemplified by OML 147 (formerly OPL 275), OML 152, and OML 98, respectively. The order also mandated AMCON to take over the property lying and situated at No. 33b, Adebayo Doherty Street, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase One, in Lagos, as well as the FF Towers, on Plot 13/14 Ligali Ayorinde Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos

