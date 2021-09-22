AMCON takes possession of ex-Kwara Gov. Ahmed’s residence in Ilorin

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken possession of the residence of former Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed.

The property located at No 19b AbdulRazaq road, GRA, Ilorin, is among the properties seized by AMCON following an interim order granted by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

According to the court order pasted on Ahmed’s residence, the interim order was granted attaching the sum of N4 billion due and accruing from Transproperties and Investment Limited, Trans IT and Consulting Limited and Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed.

The former governor and the two companies are the defendants.

The order also granted AMCON the possession of all movable and immovable assets of the defendants in nine locations in Abuja, Lagos and Ilorin.

