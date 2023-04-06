AMCON’s bad debt recovery performance best among peers’

Executive Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr Eberechukwu Uneze, has said that the fact that the Corporation has so far recovered over N1.4trillion out of the total N1.76trillion it paid to acquire Eligible Bank Assets (EBA)from 22 banks with total outstanding balance of N3.6trillion when it was created in 2010, is a feat never achieved by any other Asset Management Company (AMC) anywhere in the world. Uneze, who represented the MD/CEO Mr Ahmed Kuru, spoke when he received a delegation from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) at AMCON Head office, Abuja. He said the recovery rate amounts to over 70per cent achievement, which is the highest so far, when placed side-byside with other AMCs across the globe. The delegation, which was led by Dr SG Joshua and Dr Lateef Mustapha, both lecturers at the academy, included about 30 young cadets of 300-level in Accounting Department of the NDA.

