Amechi’s national tribute holds next Tuesday in Abuja

The organising committee for the burial of First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, has fixed next Tuesday for national tribute in his honour in Abuja. Amechi, who died on November 1 last year, will be buried on February 16 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. A statement by the National Planning Committee said President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbjo, are some of the dignitaries expected at the event. The statement which was signed by the committee Secretary, Cyril Maduabum, added that former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan, will chair the occasion. “Several state governors, ministers, party chieftains and members of the diplomatic community have already indicated their interest in attending the programme billed for 12noon.

“Other top government functionaries, captains of industries, high profile politicians and professionals from various walks of life are expected to grace the programme. “Similar day of tribute has been scheduled to take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, for the late nationalist by 12noon on Tuesday, 14th February 2023,” the statement added.

