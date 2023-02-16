Ameliorate naira redesign impasse now, PSN tells FG

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the Federal Government to address the suffocating impasse that has accompanied the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-driven naira redesign policy.

The PSN disclosed this in a statement signed by its National President, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who also called on the CBN to come up with a specific position to guide the banks in view of the Supreme Court’s declaration on the policy.

He said this will go a long way in diffusing tension as well as restoring the credibility of the banking system at a time when most banks are no longer open to the public for day-to-day banking operations and transactions.

Usifoh also expressed concern that when this is added to the unduly long week of prevailing fuel scarcity, it becomes all too obvious that these forces are conspiring to further reduce the unacceptable life expectancy of the Nigerian citizens currently put at 53.

“The PSN said the current situation certainly makes a huge number of Nigerians vulnerable to death if this unhealthy scenario remains unchecked.”

According to the PSN president, government agencies at all levels need to be called to order to desist from complicating the already chaotic situation. While citing the example in Kano State, he said the government in that state is already threatening to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) of banks that refused to collect the old naira notes.

In cases where the last resort borders on collection of the old naira notes, we enjoin pharmacy practitioners to collect such since we are sure the apex bank will accept the old notes and credit our account balances.

