News

Ameliorate naira redesign impasse now, PSN tells FG

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the Federal Government to address the suffocating impasse that has accompanied the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-driven naira redesign policy.

The PSN disclosed this in a statement signed by its National President, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who also called on the CBN to come up with a specific position to guide the banks in view of the Supreme Court’s declaration on the policy.

He said this will go a long way in diffusing tension as well as restoring the credibility of the banking system at a time when most banks are no longer open to the public for day-to-day banking operations and transactions.

Usifoh also expressed concern that when this is added to the unduly long week of prevailing fuel scarcity, it becomes all too obvious that these forces are conspiring to further reduce the unacceptable life expectancy of the Nigerian citizens currently put at 53.

“The PSN said the current situation certainly makes a huge number of Nigerians vulnerable to death if this unhealthy scenario remains unchecked.”

According to the PSN president, government agencies at all levels need to be called to order to desist from complicating the already chaotic situation. While citing the example in Kano State, he said the government in that state is already threatening to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) of banks that refused to collect the old naira notes.

In cases where the last resort borders on collection of the old naira notes, we enjoin pharmacy practitioners to collect such since we are sure the apex bank will accept the old notes and credit our account balances.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate vows to deliver people-oriented constitution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly to facilitate a meaningful review of the 1999 Constitution, to ensure that the instrument continues to serve its purpose and to meet the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians. Lawan said a peopleoriented Constitution will address the frictions that Nigerians are […]
News

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure, Blinken says

Posted on Author Reporter

    The United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian countries resisting its pressure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken made the remarks in a call with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, the U.S. […]
News Top Stories

Guber screening: We’ve no case of fake certification –Wada

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party screening committee for the Anambra State governorship election, Capt. Idris Wada, said his committee has not encountered any incidence of fake or false certificate, among the aspirants who appeared before it. Wada, who spoke to newsmen after the exercise, explained that his committee was guided by recent judicial decisions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica