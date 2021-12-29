News Top Stories

Amended Electoral Act not to enhance democratic processes – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

The Presidency has said the purpose of the amendment of the nation’s electoral laws, to which President Muhammmadu Buhari withheld assent, was not to enhance democratic processes as claimed by its sponsors.

 

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement issued yesterday, said the Act, as amended, entailed legal, financial, economic and security consequences.

 

He said even though assenting to the amended Act could have been in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the President resolved to instead prioritised the interest of Nigerians whose funds would be used to finance parties’ primaries at a time of dwindling resources.

 

Shehu, who acknowledged the criticisms trailing Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to the amended laws, said: “Nigeria’s strength as a nation and its status as one of the wealthiest economies in Africa with one of its highest standards of living owes above all to its proud democratic processes, which are enshrined in the Electoral Act of 2010. “It is this act which the new bill seeks to amend.

 

These amendments have been presented as a means to enhance and build upon our democratic processes  After careful review, the President’s Office has found that the opposite is true.

 

“Rather, the proposed amendments entail significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians, principal among which would be a severe spike in the cost of holding primary elections by parties – integral to democracies the world over. “And who would shoulder these costs?

 

The Nigerian taxpayer of course. And who would benefit? Only the richest of political parties. “At a time when the nation is seeking to extricate itself from the economic mire of the worst global health crisis in living memory, whatever other merits the new bill may have, now is not the time for such frivolous spending of public money. “Inevitably, the usual voices are making themselves heard, with cynical claims of election rigging and so on.

 

This is nothing new. “We heard their selfserving cries of fraud in 2015, when we saw the first peaceful transfer of power in independent Nigeria’s history. Then again in 2019, when President Buhari was re-elected with a lead of over three million.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Biden says presidential winner should pick late Supreme Court judge’s replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ginsburg dies from cancer aged 87 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that “there is no doubt” that the winner of November’s presidential election should pick Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement. “There is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the president and the […]
News

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…stands down elevation of 112 others The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. […]
News Top Stories

LG set to shut down smartphone business worldwide

Posted on Author Anna Oboho with agency report

South Korean electronics giant, LG, has announced its decision to shut down its mobile phone business worldwide.   Reuters’ sources quoted the firm, whose cellphone business has reportedly been making losses, as saying yesterday that it would now be concentrating on electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, AI and B2B solutions, and platforms […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica