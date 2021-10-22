Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

AMENDED TERRORISM CHARGE: Journalists barred as Kanu pleads not guilty

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

…challenges jurisdiction of court

…Senator Uba, Ohanaeze protest exclusion from trial

Court adjourns till Nov 10

Self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu yesterday pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended criminal charge preferred against him by the Federal Government before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Kanu, however, challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter on the grounds that the alleged offences were committed in the United Kingdom and not in Nigeria. Kanu was in June re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to the country to face his trial. He was first arrested in a Lagos hotel in 2015 by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and was arraigned alongside four others in 2016.

At yesterday’s re-arraignment, Kanu, was spotted wearing white Fendi designer’s clothes and was ushered into the courtroom at exactly 10am by security operatives and took his fresh plea to the amended charge at about 10:45am. Just like the earlier charge, Kanu also pleaded not guilty to the amended charge. His counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had requested that he be transferred to the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, but the judge declined to grant the request on the grounds that it would be in the interest of Kanu to remain with the DSS. New Telegraph recalls that the court had ordered that the IPOB leader be kept in custody of the DSS pending his arraignment and commencement of trial. Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned to November 10 for hearing of Kanu’s application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to try him as well as the competence of the charge.

In his preliminary objection cited by New Telegraph, Kanu contended that the charge did not in any way link him to the offence and that the alleged offences were also said to be committed in the United Kingdom and not Nigeria. However in a related development, Ohaneze Indigbo had accused the Federal Government of conducting a secret trial in the issue of Kanu.

Chief Ralph Uwazurike, who spoke alongside former Anambra Governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said that the sociocultural group condemns the trial in its entirety because they were barred from covering the proceedings. Similarly, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, also condemned the action of the Federal Government, claiming that as a Senator of the Federal Republic he ought not to be barred from witnessing the proceedings.

He lamented that even after filing a case in the matter, he was still denied access. Also, journalists covering the court, although allowed entry into the court premises, were, however, prevented from entering the courtroom proper. This was despite the fact that the journalists had forwarded their names to the court and DSS for coverage of the proceedings. At the last adjournment on July 27, there was an altercation between the operatives of the DSS and journalists, following their refusal to allow the media access to cover the proceedings.

One of the DSS operatives, whose identity could not be ascertained, had claimed that they are awaiting directives from the trial judge, Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, on how many journalists should be allowed to go in and cover the proceedings.

”The instruction we have is that journalists should stay in their press centre from where they would be screened to go in to cover the proceedings after getting clearance from Justice Nyako, the trial judge,” he said. While the trial was going on in the 5th floor, journalists were not allowed to move out of their press centre which is at the ground floor. Kanu was later driven out of the court premises by the DSS after the trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Violated, defiled by their fathers

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki

In Ebonyi State, rape and defilement have continued to be on the increase with children becoming more victims. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki     Chioma, 10, (surname withheld), a native of Ekoli Edda, in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state was hawking moi moi in the area when a 40-year-old man, Kingsley […]
News

Nigeria’s sea cargo drops by N2.4trn in one year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The value of export cargo moved by sea from Nigeria to other countries dropped by N2.3 trillion between September 2019 and September 2020. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that sea cargo which fetched the country N5.3 trillion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019 dropped to N2.9 trillion by the […]
News

Activist sues Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Tuface, Falz, 46 others over protest

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An activist, Ke n e chukwu Okeke, has sued the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Sam Adeyemi, a rights activist, Aisha Yesufu and 48 others before an Abuja Magistrate’s Court over their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests. Okeke had filed a criminal complaint pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica