Arts & Entertainments

American actor, Michael K Williams, found dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

American actor Michael K Williams, best known for starring in HBO drama series The Wire, has been found dead in his New York apartment. He was 54.

US media quote law enforcement sources as saying he died from a suspected drug overdose. This has not been officially confirmed.

Williams – who was nominated for three Emmy Awards – had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years, reports the BBC.

In The Wire, he played Omar Little, a gay, streetwise robber of drug gangs.

He was also known for playing Albert “Chalky” White, a powerful gangster, in the Prohibition period TV series Boardwalk Empire.

New York Police Department spokesman John Grimpel said police went to Williams’s Brooklyn apartment after receiving an emergency call at 14:00 local time on Monday (18:00 GMT).

Fellow actors and filmmakers have been paying tribute on social media.

“The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss,” The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce tweeted.

“A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth,” Pierce added.

“If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period,” wrote actor Edward Norton, who worked with Williams on the 2019 film Motherless Brooklyn.

“This is heartbreaking to learn. We have lost an enormous talent in Michael K Williams,” tweeted Star Trek actor George Takei.

Filmmaker James Gunn described Williams as one of the “most gentle souls I’ve ever met”.

“Rest in Peace Michael K Williams. Gone far too soon. A man that taught me so much. Thank you for your wisdom,” wrote British actor Damson Idris.

In a statement, HBO TV network, which aired 60 episodes of The Wire between 2002 and 2008, said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years.

“While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

Born in New York in 1966, Williams began his career as a dancer and performed with Madonna and George Michael before moving into acting, with companies including the prestigious National Black Theatre Company.

In a BBC interview in 2018, Williams explained why The Wire was such a successful series.

“I think it has just stayed with people because it’s still relevant now, because of the climate of what’s going on in the United States. I think it’s actually a little sad,” he said.

“It was the first show I saw that was created as what I call ‘edutainment’. It dived so honestly into what was wrong in our society, from the police department to our lawmakers to our school system, and the media. It represented what was happening in our community.”

The actor had also publicly admitted his personal struggles with drugs over the years, even when he was starring in The Wire.

“I was playing with fire,” he said in an interview with news website NJ.com in 2012.

“It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail – or worse,” Williams said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

American rapper DMX hospitalised, condition critical

Posted on Author Reporter

  American rapper Earl Simmons, better known, as DMX is currently in the hospital and the prognosis is not good. TMZ reported that the 50-year-old rapper suffered a drug overdose at around 11 pm on Friday. The overdose reportedly triggered a heart attack and he was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Chinedu Ikedieze’s Aki memes minted as NFTs

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, may be on his way to becoming the first Nigerian actor to get his own Non-Fungible Tokens. The actor confirmed that memes of his film character, Aki, will be minted into Non-Fungible Tokens, a digital asset, which could be videos, pictures and in this case, memes through which creators of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m now the biggest, richest actor in Africa, says Zubby Michael

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Zubby Michael, Nigerian actor and movie producer, says he is the biggest and richest actor in Africa at the moment. The actor spoke in a recent interview with Broadway Television which spanned his acting career as well as criticisms of him on the social media. Buttressing his claim, Michael recalled being paid the sum of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica