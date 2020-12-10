Metro & Crime

American citizen’s kidnap: How gang plotted to avenge members’ death – Police

The Force Headquarters Thursday, said suspected members of a 15-man transnational kidnap syndicate involved in the kidnap of an American citizen, Philippe Walton, had concluded plans to carry out more attacks on security operatives and foreign nationals, to avenge the death of six of their cohorts.
New Telegraph recalls that Walton was abducted from his home in Niger Republic, and taken to a forest in Sokoto State sometime in October.
He was rescued by US’ Special Forces a few days after his abduction
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure at the presentation of two members of the gang arrested by special operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team, as well as the Force Intelligence Bureau.
The suspects – Aliyu Abdullahi, and Aliyu Umaru – were nabbed on November 25, during coordinated operations by the operatives.
According to Mba, six of the suspected kidnappers – four Nigerien and two Nigerians – were killed during the rescue operation
“The two suspects – members of a 15-man kidnap gang of Nigerian/Nigerien extraction, led by Barte Dan Alhaji and Dan Baba – were arrested following a special intelligence-led operation aimed at arresting the criminal gang,disrupting and halting other criminal activities by them.
“Investigations by the Intelligence Response Team reveal that the gang was plotting other abductions to avenge the death of their cohorts,” Mba said.

