American keeper question mark looms over World Cup squad

Former United States players Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas said they favoured Matt Turner in the lingering debate over who will start as goalkeeper in next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Who will be given the No 1 jersey has emerged as one of the Americans’ biggest question marks ahead of the tournament, with the US squad to be announced on November 9.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen was the clear favourite of Gregg Berhalter when the coach took charge at the end of 2018, after the team were forced to watch the World Cup at home having failed to qualify.

But Arsenal backup Matt Turner’s stock rose as he produced a record nine clean sheets for the US in 2021 and he and Steffen split starting duties for the final six matches of qualifying in 2022.

Knee issues limited Steffen’s recent playing time for English second tier side Boro and Turner started in goal for the Americans’ final two warmup matches.

Turner signed for Arsenal this summer after six years with Major League Soccer (MLS) side New England Revolution. A backup for Aaron Ramsdale, he has yet to start in the Premier League but has played in the Europa League.

“It is a question mark, for sure. I don’t think it should be a question mark – I think it should be Matt Turner,” former midfielder Holden told Reuters.

“I hope we don’t get to a situation where Gregg Berhalter has not made that decision leading into the World Cup.”

The Fox Sports analyst, who was a member of the 2010 US World Cup team, pointed to 2002 as the last time the Americans went into the tournament with ambiguity surrounding the position, as Kasey Keller and Brad Friedel learned “24 hours before the first game” who would start.

While the team – which included then-player Berhalter -reached the quarterfinals, Keller fumed as he was stuck on the bench.

“You want to give your team some clarity in that position. I think Matt has consistently played well for the US,” said Holden. “He’s been healthy, training at a high level, playing at the high level… That’s a position that you need consistency (in).”

Turner kept a clean sheet as the Americans struggled to create opportunities in their final pre-Qatar friendly last month against Saudi Arabia.

“Gregg seems to have a soft spot, if you will, for Zack Steffen,” said Lalas, a former US defender who will join Holden on Fox Sports’ broadcast team in Qatar.

“I don’t think goalkeeping is going to be the issue if there are issues. I’m comfortable with either of them… if it was me, I would go with Matt Turner.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

