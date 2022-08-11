American lawyer writes UK over Nnamdi Kanu

Bruce Fein, Special lawyer for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has asked the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing to intervene in the continued detention of his client by the Federal Government.

In his letter to Laing, the American urged the British Government to insist on the enforcement of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Commission for Kanu’s release. He wondered why Britain, which in the past fiercely defended its citizens against lawlessness by foreign nations, is complacent over Kanu’s matter.

He said: “On July 20, 2022, UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention indicted both Nigeria and Kenya for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of Kanu, without due process and asked the Federal Government to immediately release the separatist leader unconditionally from detention.”

Fein notified Laing that the maltreatment of Kanu by Nigeria and Kenya prompted the Working Group to refer his case to Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. He said that it is getting to one month since the unambiguous UN Working Group opinion on Kanu, but the Nigerian government has sneered at the opinion as nothing but a scrap of paper like Belgium’s neutrality scorned by Germany in World War 1 to which Britain responded with war.

