News

American lawyer writes UK over Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Bruce Fein, Special lawyer for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has asked the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing to intervene in the continued detention of his client by the Federal Government.

In his letter to Laing, the American urged the British Government to insist on the enforcement of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Commission for Kanu’s release. He wondered why Britain, which in the past fiercely defended its citizens against lawlessness by foreign nations, is complacent over Kanu’s matter.

He said: “On July 20, 2022, UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention indicted both Nigeria and Kenya for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of Kanu, without due process and asked the Federal Government to immediately release the separatist leader unconditionally from detention.”

Fein notified Laing that the maltreatment of Kanu by Nigeria and Kenya prompted the Working Group to refer his case to Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. He said that it is getting to one month since the unambiguous UN Working Group opinion on Kanu, but the Nigerian government has sneered at the opinion as nothing but a scrap of paper like Belgium’s neutrality scorned by Germany in World War 1 to which Britain responded with war.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study links allergies, asthma to heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers have found that people with a history of asthma or allergies, may be at increased risk of developing high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. According to the result of a new study which will be presented at the American College of Cardiology and Korean Society of Cardiology’s spring conference in Gyeongju, South Korea, […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Govs angry over Buhari’s support for Buni

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…threaten to resign from convention c’ttees …Bello group insists on Akpanudoedehe’s sack …meets with other CECPC members The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its March 26, National Convention is far from over as most governors of the party are said to be angry with President Muhammadu Buhari over his support for […]
News

Isabella Garofanelli: Why it’s important to face challenges head-on and win

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Successful women are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica