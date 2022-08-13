American model arrested for stabbing Nigerian boyfriend to death

American OnlyFans and Instagram model, Courtney Clenney, who stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, to death in Miami, United States in April, has been arrested on a murder charge. The 26-year-old Clenney was detained on Wednesday in Hawaii and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County to face trial. According to New York Post on Thursday, she is being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for the stabbing of Obumseli on April 3. Her arrest was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by her Miami defence lawyer, Frank Prieto, who said she had been in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. “I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and of-ered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged. “We look forward to clearing her name in court,” Prieto said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, in a press release on Wednesday evening, said the arrest warrant remained sealed. “State Attorney Katherine Fernandez, along with City Police Chief Manuel Morales and South Florida U.S. Marshal Gadyaces Serralta, will detail the arrest.

