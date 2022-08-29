News

American products, services in Nigeria thrill Consul-General

The United States Consul General to Nigeria, Will Stevens, has said American products and services are part of the everyday life of Nigerians. Stevens stated this last week in Lagos during a reception for him by the American business community in Nigeria.

American companies, representing a variety of sectors, attended the event and offered perspectives and insights about their respective industries.

Stevens outlined the United States’ priorities for strengthening bilateral trade and investment that contribute to improved economic opportunities in both Nigeria and the United States. He also highlighted the significant contributions of American companies to the Nigerian economy.

“American products and services are an everyday part of Nigerian lives. As you demonstrate the American values of transparency and accountability in your daily interactions and showcase your commitment to the communities in which you work, you are highlighting the very best that America has to offer,” Consul General said.

 

