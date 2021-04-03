Arts & Entertainments

American rapper DMX hospitalised, condition critical

American rapper Earl Simmons, better known, as DMX is currently in the hospital and the prognosis is not good.
TMZ reported that the 50-year-old rapper suffered a drug overdose at around 11 pm on Friday.
The overdose reportedly triggered a heart attack and he was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York.
A source noted that he was placed in the critical care unit and the doctors have cautioned “he may not make it.”
“We’re told he has some brain activity.”
Another source says he’s in a “vegetative state.”
DMX, who was the cornerstone of the Ruff Ryders label, has battled substance abuse and has been to rehab several times.
His last rehab stint back in 2019 came after he completed a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.

