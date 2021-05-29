American rapper, Safaree, wife, Erica Mena, file for divorce

American rapper, Safaree and his wife, Erica Mena, have filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Wednesday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Mena has demanded primary physical custody of their one-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She has also indicated she wants child support, plus exclusive use of the home they currently share. Safaree and Mena are expecting their second child together. They welcomed their daughter in 2020. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2019. Safaree used to date Nicki Minaj. The two had one of the messiest breakups in the American entertainment circle.
Police arrest Porn star over recorded movie in Osun Osogbo shrine
The Osun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of popular porn star, Kingtblakhoc, for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove. In the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites and social media, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely […]
Awon Boyz, story of Nigerian street hustlers, goes to NETFLIX
Awon Boyz, a documentary that portrays the life of the everyday Nigerian street hustler will premiere on Netflix, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The 38 minutes flick was created by Lagos based production company, Zero Degrees and directed by Tolulope Itegboje. The documentary, which was originally released in 2019 draws the audience into the life […]
Fashion not complete without beauty, style – Onyeuka
Sophia, CEO, Sophie Couture While there is no absolute authority on what fashion entirely constitutes there is a consensus of sorts that true style comes from an understanding of how to master basic beauty and fashion trends and tasks. According to Onyeuka Sophia Anwuli, the Chief Executive Officer of Sophie Couture, a foremost Nigerian brand […]
