American rapper, Safaree, wife, Erica Mena, file for divorce

American rapper, Safaree and his wife, Erica Mena, have filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Wednesday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Mena has demanded primary physical custody of their one-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She has also indicated she wants child support, plus exclusive use of the home they currently share. Safaree and Mena are expecting their second child together. They welcomed their daughter in 2020. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2019. Safaree used to date Nicki Minaj. The two had one of the messiest breakups in the American entertainment circle.

Like this: Like Loading...