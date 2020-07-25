American singer Demi Lovato announces engagement to actor Max Ehrich

American singer, Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to actor, Max Ehrich. The child star took to her Instagram page on July 23, where she announced the engagement. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” she wrote.

“To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.” She went to describe how she felt from the first time she met her partner and the undying love they both share. “@maxehrich I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…

I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she wrote. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner.

