News

American with ‘undeclared’ firearms intercepted at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos Command on Wednesday morning intercepted an American citizen with firearms at the airport.

The male passenger whose name was not given at press time was said to have arrived in the country aboard an American carrier from Houston, the United States was said to have checked in the firearms.

The passenger was also to be in possession of two international passports – Nigerian and American.

A source close to the NIS said that the American citizen did not declare the firearms as stipulated in international laws on firearms’ carriage.

Another source confided in our correspondent that the passenger had some documents from the US which allowed him to carry firearms, but the authenticity of the papers could not be verified.

At the time of filing this report, the passenger was still going through interrogation at the immigration office and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further questioning.

The source said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, the passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learned that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Generals, others disagree on calls for secession

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Musa Pam

• Secession’ll be devastating, not an option –Gen. Sura • Leaders must ask if intentions of founding fathers’ve been achieved –Gen. Anyalemechi • Perceived injustices to blame for agitations –Ejiofor Security experts appear to differ on the growing calls for secession by groups and individuals, even as they identified perceived injustice and inequality in the […]
News

Fani-Kayode refutes ex-wife’s spurious allegations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has refuted allegations credited to his ex-partner, Precious Chinwendu, over the health status of their children. He described the allegations as mendacious and spurious. Recall that in a suit marked FCT/CCK8/01/043/2021, Chikwendu told the court that Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her. Chikwendu said she was […]
News

Group wants Lagos to scrap Lekki tollgates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group of prominent Indigenes of Lagos State at the weekend called on the state government to immediately scrap the controversial Lekki tollgates with a view to removing economic burden of residents in the axis and easing free-flow of transportation in the metropolis. Besides, the indigenes called on the Federal Government to as a matter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica