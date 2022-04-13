American with ‘undeclared’ firearms intercepted at Lagos airport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos Command on Wednesday morning intercepted an American citizen with firearms at the airport.

The male passenger whose name was not given at press time was said to have arrived in the country aboard an American carrier from Houston, the United States was said to have checked in the firearms.

The passenger was also to be in possession of two international passports – Nigerian and American.

A source close to the NIS said that the American citizen did not declare the firearms as stipulated in international laws on firearms’ carriage.

Another source confided in our correspondent that the passenger had some documents from the US which allowed him to carry firearms, but the authenticity of the papers could not be verified.

At the time of filing this report, the passenger was still going through interrogation at the immigration office and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further questioning.

The source said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, the passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learned that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

