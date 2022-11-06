News

America’s self-serving terror alert

The United States Embassy in Abuja recently issued what it referred to as “Security Advisory” in which it alerted of an alleged plan by terrorists to attack the nation’s capital.

But the coalition of patriotic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria, in a world press conference said: “the so-called security advisories by the U.S. and its allies are distractive in form, and destabilising in content.”

The Federal Government confirmed the destabilising and distractive content of the US security advisory when it “asked those (Nigerians) disseminating such security advisory to stop the de-marketing their home country’’

 

Observers of US political behaviour believe that this ‘’misguided, misdirected security advisory a few months before election in Nigeria ‘’was not only aimed at demarketing the country as a foreign investment destination, but also aimed at whipping the country deeper into the economic orbit of the United States away from China’s economic orbit. It is no coincidence that a few days after, a similar security alert was issued by Americans to South Africa which China is currently boosting her economic growth.

China is at present a major investor in Nigeria and an alternative to other sources of development finance like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other bilateral lenders. It is currently Nigeria’s largest bilateral lender with loan of $3.48bn.

The country’s rapprochement with China has grown so much that the nation is reportedly being speculated to soon join the economic club of BRICS–an acronym coined to associate five emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the biggest player in the Southern African subregion. This group accounts for more than 30 per cent of the global territory and constitute 45 per cent of the world’s population and about 26 per cent of the global economy.

Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation and former Finance Minister, had once noted that “Nigeria has all the fundamentals to be one of the BRICS. We are the largest country in terms of population; we are growing at a very respectable rate of seven per cent and better for the past couple of years, and we have got the mutual resources base but also the human resources base to be able to do better.”

Until South Africa’s application was ratified in 2011, there were speculations that Nigeria could emerge as the first African country to join the economic bloc.

BRINCS –the NinBRINCS was supposed to be Nigeria. This was about 7to8 years ago that this idea was bandied because membership would be of immense benefit to Nigeria, in addition to making her a respectable force in the committee of nations.

Interest in the BRICS has grown in recent years given the glaring unfairness in global financial transactions. The president of Brazil visited Nigeria recently. That Nigeria and Brazil have reportedly shown interest in supporting their candidates for international positions is an indication that BRICS and potential BRICS countries are determined to coordinate their positions in global groups, as seen in the United Nations

 

