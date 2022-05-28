Politics

Amid drumming, supporters in Lagos, Osogbo pray for Aregbesola at 65

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Family, friends and well-wishers on Wednesday converged on Lagos and Osogbo, the Osun State capital to pray and celebrate the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who celebrated 65 years recently. The two events took place at the same time with those present praying in the two major religions of Christianity and Islam for the continued prosperity and good health of the Ilesa-born politician. Amid singing and drumming and merriment, they also took time out to eulogise the virtue of the minister who they all lauded for his service to humanity in the various capacities that he had served both in public and private. Speaking in Lagos, one of the locations for the celebration in the country, the former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Tourism, Osun State, Prince Adetona Sikiru Ayedun said they were in the state to celebrate the birthday of their mentor, benefactor and a trailblazer in the person of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Ayedun said,’’ The man we are celebrating today is a great mentor, a politician and a core activist and all of us here celebrating him are politicians and we have benefited greatly from his ocean of wisdom and benevolence. Our gathering here is to celebrate him, celebrate God in his life and his entire family.’’

Also speaking, the former Lagos State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Rafiu Olorunwa, said,’’ We are here to celebrate our mentor and our leader in the person of Ogbeni Rafiu Aregbesola, who clocked 65-year- old.’’ Olorunwa who believes politics should not hinder one celebrating with someone who deserved to be celebrated said,’’ By culture either towards election period or not, that should not stop one celebrating with someone that is celebrating, because Aregbeshola, who we are celebrating is a man of honour and he deserves more than this that we have shown to him.

‘’There is no way you can describe him that you would not meet him. He is a man that put his faith in God knowing that nothing can happen without God’s approval, and in terms of generosity he is there and a firm believer in humanity than political activities.’’ One of the ardent followers of the minister, Babatunde Olaoluwa, who charged everyone to cooperate with the party leadership to conduct a peaceful primary election said,’’ People are busy right now that the primary election is around the corner. Our advice for all people is to abide by the rules and follow the directives of the leadership of the party because they see better and know better. ‘’Their advice will be of great importance to us, so I am appealing to all and sundry that leadership must not be dragged in the mud and that is the belief of Aregbesola and our belief too.’’

He urged people not to misconstrue it as a political gathering, saying, “This is not a political gathering but a gathering to commemorate his birthday and say a prayer for him, for God permitting him to exist for 65 years on earth and so, it is very necessary to give glory to the almighty and that is exactly what we have come to do here.

‘’The man is not here but the same programme is ongoing in Osogbo which is the main one but this is for us who have his love at heart and he has no knowledge about this programme here and he is in Abuja attending Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting but because of the love we have for him, and the belief we have in God almighty there is no other person we can call upon apart from God and that is the reason we gathered here to call on God on his behalf, praise and pray that he allowed him to continue to exist and make him relevant in the scheme of things in life.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Buhari’s appointments: Between facts and fiction

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Echoes of marginalisation over appointments   The outcry over perceived skewed appointments in favour of the North against the South by President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to reverberate across the country even more than six years into his administration. FELIX NWANERI reports   The framers of Nigeria’s constitution were wary of the domination of major […]
Politics

Ondo: Govt, opposition tango over appointment

Posted on Author BABATOPE OKEOWO reports

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the controversy over Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s appointment of his son, Babajide, as the Director General of the Ondo State Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU)   There is no doubt that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s recent appointment of his son as the Director General of the Ondo State Performance and Project […]
Politics

2021: How parties fared in elections

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU writes

Although 2021 is not a major election year in Nigeria, the country witnessed governorship election in Anambra State, with Prof. Charles Soludo winning the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Apart from the Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also conducted legislative by-elections across four states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica