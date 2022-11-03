Amid growing concern, S’East govs set security agenda

… to form joint patrols over worsening insecurity in the zone

Governors’ dilemma

Not a few followers of developments within South East Governors Forum would be perplexed by the seeming confusion and lack of focus by the governors especially at a critical time as now. Ebonyi state governor, David Umahiwaselectedbyhiscolleagues as chairman of the Forum on 26th February, 2017 and it was the first physicalmeetingof theForumafter the 2015 general elections. Ordinarily the chairmanship of the Forum is supposed to be rotated from one state to another every two years. But Umahi has been chairman since 2017! Butwhatiscuriousaretheissues being raised by the governors after their last meeting on Sunday. After nearly one year without meeting, and when some people have forgotten about theirexistence, the South East Governors Forum met in Enugu on Sunday October 30, 2022, with resolution that it was still possible for the Federal Government to explore political solution towards resolving the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Political solution for Kanu

The Forum’s call for political solution is also in line with similar calls by the pan Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other leaders of thought. It will be recalled that the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, had once led other Igbo leaders to visit President Muhammad Buhari where he pleaded with the president to specifically release Nnamdi Kanu to him. President Buhari then told the delegation that their request was a difficult one but that he would give it a seriousthought. Nothing cameoutof it. Butcuriousenough, thevoiceof the South East governors was lacking throughout all this period until last Sunday meeting. Every discerning mind in the region seem to be in agreement that the extraordinary rendition of Kanu from Kenya yo Nigeria and his incarceration all the while is the bedrock of insecurity in the region, not to talk about the weekly sit-at-home on Mondays. So even when common criminals commit crime, it is attributed to IPOB and its outfit, ESN. Recall that the Appeal Court had recently discharged Kanu and dismissed the 6 count charges preferred on him by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the Federal Government approached the Appellate Court for a stay of execution while they appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court, which was granted.

Resolution

South East Governors after their meetingsaidthey’remonitoringthe situation. The governors also resolved to form 24-hour joint security patrols along major roads in the region as part of measures to stem growing insecurity ahead of the Yuletides. “South East Governors are watching with keen interest, the developments with respect to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the Court rulings. However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance”. Inthecommuniqueissuedatthe end of the meeting held at Government House, Enugu, the governors also dismissed media reports that they’re responsible for the creation of ESN, stressing that they only created Ebubeagu and Forest Guards. Ebonyi State Governor/Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, Engr. David Umahi, who read the communique “decried the state of insecurity in the region. Our economic activities have come to a halt while kidnapping and wanton killinghavebecometheorderof theday.

Appeal to FG

“South East Governors call on the Federal Government to come to our aid in providing security in the Zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner. “Meanwhile, South East Governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol in all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season”. On theissueof flooding ravaging the country, including many states in the region, the Governors commended the States and the Federal Government on “efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the recent flood menace in the Country. We hope, however, that long term solution is desirable”. Umahi disclosed that the “South East Governors have decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in our five States in the South East. We, also plead with the Federal Government to pleaseinitiateactioninthedredging of riversintheSouthEast, toamelioratethedestructionof houses, farmlands and properties. We request the Federal Government to come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internallydisplaced persons”. The forum also “congratulated and welcomed His Excellency, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo, who wasrepresentedbyHis Deputy, His Excellency, Dr. Onyekachukwu G. Ibezim. The governors were however, silent on the 2023 presidential electionespecially, theissueof PeterObi who’s one of the leading presidential candidates.

Governors’ inconsistencies

Alsopresentatthemeetingwere; Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Imo State, Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who wasrepresentedbyhisdeputy; Prof. Placid Njoku. Ends Recall that on June 4 2021, the Chairman, South-East Security Committee, Major General Obi Umahi (retd.) resigned from the position. Obi Umahi is the senior brother to Gov Umahi. The South-East Governors Forumhad onAugust31,2019, appointed Gen. Umahi as the chairman of the Committee. The committee was charged with the responsibility of drafting a framework for the establishment of a South-East joint security outfit to cater for to the security needs of the zone. However, political pundits believe that infighting among the South-East governors delayed the launch of the security outfit for the region. This created a vacuum that wasexploited by theIndigenousPeople of Biafra (IPOB) which floated theEasternSecurityNetwork(ESN) aimed at helping to flush out criminal herdsmen kidnapping, raping and killing locals in the forest and farms.

Umahi’s resignation

But Umahi in his resignation letter dated June 4, 2021, titled, “Resignation as Chairman, South East Security Committee – Ebubeagu,” and addressed to the chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum disclosed that his Committee was never funded neither was office provided for them through the duration. The letter reads in part, “Since this Security Committee was formed, we deliberated and agreed on ways to raise security consciousnessdowntothecommunity levelin Igboland, modeof operations, logistics and some types of equipment required, such as drones, vehicles, etc. We also crafted the Concept of SE Security.

Plethora of issues

“The SE Security Committee thoroughly prepared and submitted the modalities, including the structure, for the take-off of EBUBEAGU to the Governors’ Forum during the security of South East Governors’ Forum, attended by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and some other Igboleaderspresentedarequestthat Ebubeagu should be jointly rolled out as a matter of urgency and also funded by the Government of the five SE States. From inception to date, SE Security Committee was never funded at all in any capacity and not even an office space was provided. “Please be assured of my loyalty, respect and accept my highest regards of your esteemed considerations.”

Ohanaeze

The letter was copied to Amb. (Prof) George Obiozor, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Director-General, South East Governors’ Forum. The last meeting of the governors was on October 5, 2021 when they had an emergency security meeting in Enugu. The meeting came few days after the gruesome murder of Dr. Chile Akunyili, the husband of Dora Akunyili former DG of National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) few days ahead of Anambra GovernorshipelectioninDecember 2021.

No clear-cut focus

The thinking of many is that South East currently lack effective leadershipandcoordinationintackling critical and multifarious issues besetting the zone. Itisbelievedthatif thegovernors were serious enough they would have had a handle on the worsening insecurity in the region. But they allowed politics to divide them and refused to fund the Gen Umahi committee. The governors resorted togoing individualistic intheformation of EBUBEAGU security outfit infactwithdifferentnamesandmodus operendi. In Enugu, they call it Forest Guards/Neighbourhood Watch with poor training and funding. In Ebinyi, though they call it EBUBEAGU, critics of Gov Umahi administration in the state are already calling for disbandment of the group as they alleged that it was a tool used to terrorize opposition parties in the state. Anambra state runs Anambra Vigilante Services (AVS) which the current governor, Charles Soludo has been effectively funding and they are beginning to record serious gains. Abia state has Homeland Security outfit, while Imo calls her’s EBUBEAGU; both lack the original operational manual and therefore not too effective to tackle the burgeoning insecurity in the region. Atapoint, theForumannounced that they would jointly executive construction of major highways interconnecting the states to boost economic activities in the region. But the promise ended on the paper it was written as an item in that communique of their meeting.

Solution needed

Majorindustriesandfarmsettlements established during the days of Dr. Michael Okpara as premierof oldEasterRegionhaveallbeenleftto rotaway, asthecurrentpoliticalleaders are only interested in immoral and primitive accumulation of personal wealth and landed property. The economy of the zone is down, unemployment is high and all other development indices are headingsouthward. Whythen won’t there be insecurity? Many analysts are wondering what the governors want President Buhari to do seeing that the federal government itself has her hands full. Had the governors funded the Gen Umahi Security Committee and faithfully implemented the original blueprint for the setting up of EBUBEAGU outfit, coupled with the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the insecurity in the region would have been at a manageable level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...