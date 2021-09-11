Arts & Entertainments

Amid marital crisis, 2Baba craves true love in Searching visuals

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian music legend, 2Baba, has put out the video of Searching , his recently released single, featuring Bongos Ikwue. The video sees 2Baba croon about having become tired of multiple failed relationships. “I’ve been searching for a woman that will make all the nonsense starts to make sense. I’ve been searching all over the place. And I almost gave up on love that my heart feels tired,” he can be heard saying.

“So many failed relationships got me sick and tired. It could be me, it could be she. But it must scatter. Now I know, now I know, I found my forever.” 2Baba has been in the news since Annie Idibia, his wife, called him out over their marital struggles. Annie had criticised him for spending nights with his baby mama on the ground that he’s visiting his children. Their families have also been in a heated exchange of words but 2Baba remained silent, up until when he released the project. Meanwhile, 2Baba has finally broken silence on the ongoing debacle concerning his marriage with Annie Idibia. The veteran musician took to his Instagram page to urge his friends and family members to “stop the madness.

“I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity. None of us is perfect,” the ‘African Queen’ crooner wrote.

“I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids, let us deal with our issues internally. I take god beg una.” Annie, who is a Nollywood actress, had earlier threatened to “scatter everything” after she claimed that her husband fled the country to the US amid the crisis rocking their marriage. The movie star also alleged that 2Baba lied to her that he was going for a shoot, u n – known to her that he was trying to escape from the house.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Afghanistan’s first female film director shot

Posted on Author Reporter

    Afghanistan’s first female film director Saba Sahar has been shot in the capital Kabul, officials say. The 44-year-old is currently in hospital but her condition is unknown, reports the BBC. She was travelling to work on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on her car. Her bodyguard and driver were also hit and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lekki shootings: I felt like I was dying many times, says Omoni Oboli

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Omoni Oboli, an actress and film director, has narrated her battle with trauma after the shooting of unarmed #End- SARS protesters by soldiers in Lagos state. The shooting of the protesters, which occurred at the Lekki toll gate axis of the state on October 20, has continued to attract condemnations from several quarters. In a […]
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

I grew up to adore Banky W, RMD as my style models, says MC Kris

Posted on Author DEBORAH OCHENI,

Iji Christian Agbike (aka MC Kris), is a young and versatile entertainer. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the graduate of Benue State University and multiple award winner speaks about his fashion philosophy, his future plans and sundry issues. Excerpts:   Do you conform to trend and which fashion trend do you love most?   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica