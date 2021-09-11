Amid marital crisis, 2Baba craves true love in Searching visuals

Nigerian music legend, 2Baba, has put out the video of Searching , his recently released single, featuring Bongos Ikwue. The video sees 2Baba croon about having become tired of multiple failed relationships. “I’ve been searching for a woman that will make all the nonsense starts to make sense. I’ve been searching all over the place. And I almost gave up on love that my heart feels tired,” he can be heard saying.

“So many failed relationships got me sick and tired. It could be me, it could be she. But it must scatter. Now I know, now I know, I found my forever.” 2Baba has been in the news since Annie Idibia, his wife, called him out over their marital struggles. Annie had criticised him for spending nights with his baby mama on the ground that he’s visiting his children. Their families have also been in a heated exchange of words but 2Baba remained silent, up until when he released the project. Meanwhile, 2Baba has finally broken silence on the ongoing debacle concerning his marriage with Annie Idibia. The veteran musician took to his Instagram page to urge his friends and family members to “stop the madness.

“I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity. None of us is perfect,” the ‘African Queen’ crooner wrote.

“I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids, let us deal with our issues internally. I take god beg una.” Annie, who is a Nollywood actress, had earlier threatened to “scatter everything” after she claimed that her husband fled the country to the US amid the crisis rocking their marriage. The movie star also alleged that 2Baba lied to her that he was going for a shoot, u n – known to her that he was trying to escape from the house.

