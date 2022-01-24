Amid pyramids, Nigeria needs N483.8bn to meet rice demand

Thailand raises price by 5.4%

Bayo Akomolafe As Nigeria becomes the largest producer of rice in Africa, the country still needs two million tonnes valued at N483.8 billion ($864 million) to meet local consumption of 6.95 million tonnes in 2022. Statistics by Index Mundi and Statistica trade portals revealed that the country still had a deficit of two million tonnes.

The is coming as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said last week that it intercepted containers loaded with foreign parboiled rice at Tincan Island Port.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) Command, Comptroller Festus Okun, noted that government had banned importation of rice through the land borders in 2016, saying that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had not issued Form M since 2015 for the importation of rice through the seaport, making it impossible to import foreign rice through the seaports. Regardless of the ban,

Thailand, the major supplier of parboiled rice to Nigeria, increased the price of the grain on January 20, 2022, to $432 from $409 per tonnes in December, 2021, making the landing price per 50 klogrammes to cost N12,096. Findings also revealed Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of the grain in the world with its capacity to produce five million tonnes of milled rice and 7.5 million tonnes of paddy rice, while Egypt, the second producer in the continent, produced 2.9 million tonnes in 2021.

Indonesia and Thailand produced 35.4 million tonnes and 19.5 million tonnes respectively, making them the fourth and sixth largest producers in the world. The top three producers as at 2021 are China, India and Bangladesh, with 149 million tonnes, 125 million tonnes and 36.2 million tonnes respectively.

It was gathered that a total of 540,000 tonnes were imported by Republic of Benin for Nigerian market in 2021 through the porous borders, while 575,000 tonnes of the grain were smuggled to the country through Cameroon.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had said in Abuja that the expansion in rice farming would eventually bring down prices of food, making it more affordable for all. He spoke at the official unveiling ceremony of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Rice Paddy Pyramids at the Abuja International Trade Fair Complex.

He said: “Today, rice production in Nigeria has increased to over 7.5 million metric tonnes annually. Prior to the introduction of the Anchor Borrowers Programme (APB), the average production in Nigeria between1999 to 2015 was less than four metric tonnes annually.

“I am aware that the bags of paddy will be moving straight from here to rice milling plants across Nigeria, which leads to the release of processed rice to the markets by the rice millers.

The measure will aid our efforts at reducing the price of rice in Nigeria. “Before this administration launched ABP, there were only 15 standard rice mills in Nigeria. As at today, we have over 50 standard and integrated rice mills creating jobs and reducing unemployment. We expect additional significant output when two new mills are started in Lagos and Katsina.’’

On his part, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, commended President Buhari’s outstanding resolve on food security for the country, unveiling the single largest rice pyramid in history. In 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through its anchor borrowers’ scheme, boosted local production by 11.2 per cent or 600,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the President of RIFAN, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, has said that over 99 per cent of the paddy rice for the year was already with farmers across the nation, while the bags in 13 pyramids would be sold to further ease and augment production.

Also, Secretary of the Kano State chapter of RIFAN, Ado Hassan, has dispelled insinuations that the rice pyramids on display were not solely rice, adding that the commodity was brought in by rice farmers from virtually all states of the country.

He explained: “The rice here is from all over the country. RIFAN has always been real, it is not possible to deceive 200 million Nigerians with a project like this. “There was a time when CBN was spending N1 billion to support rice import bills. Today, the apex bank is no longer spending a kobo to support the importa

