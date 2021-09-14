Amid society’s despair, Swag Omoluabi makes a difference

In a society where some youths are engaging in nefarious activities that could tarnish the image of their families and the country at large, there is a young man, Ibidapo Abiodun Oriyomi, fondly referred to as Swag Omoluabi, who decided to carve a niche for himself in glorifying humanity with his hard- earned wealthy to help the needy.

Oriyomi, who is popularly called ‘Swag Omoluabi’, leaves no one in doubt that he is a Nigerian youth of a difference vision and ambition in life. Despite growing up in an environment like the slum of Ijora Badia in Lagos, a city in Southwestern Nigeria, the Lagos State Polytechnic graduate chose to build himself around people who strived to become someone in life and in turn raise people up among the vulnerable.

Swag Omoluabi, is a known entrepreneur, a brand influencer, who God has taken higher and blessed with riches and wealth

“It has always been my delight to see people around me feeling happy. When we were at Ijora Badia during one of our street’s outreaches. I could see happiness and joy in the faces of those recipients of our widow mite that day. The people were happy, and I must confess, their happiness becomes my happiness. They were filled with joy because food is life,” this was a testimony of this young telling newsmen how he has been going about helping people and putting smiles on the faces of the poor in the society.

He talked about the importance of assisting people around, especially those who are in need, adding that if this done, the world will be a better place to live.

“My street outreach, which is meant to connect with the downtrodden, has been a success and it gives me joy and sense of fulfillment.

“I want to see myself living for the poor in the society. They are all human beings who deserve our love, care, attention and support materially.

“God is always happy to see people giving out to the poor out of what they. We must be cheerful giver. I want people around me to be happy at all times. I want to advise other Nigerians that we need to learn how to give to the society and make other people happy and blessed,”Swag Omoluabi added

The CEO of Omoluabi Logistics strongly believes that: “Give, no matter how little it is. I see the act of giving as a fun because giving is my passion, as I love to see people happy.”

The street outreach also took Swag Omoluabi, a social media influencer, to Ikorodu garage where he met the needs of the people by sharing food and drinks. It was a beehive of activities on that day as many trooped out to receive from this young entrepreneur who decided to give to fellow human beings from what God has given to him.

The 26-year-old CEO of Omoluabi Blogs said: “Our street outreach took us to some old people in Lagos during the last Christmas. We surprised the old people with our tokens for them to celebrate Christmas in other to make them happy and had a splendid yuletide.”

