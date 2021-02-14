News Top Stories

Amid tension, Makinde shuts Shasha market, declares dusk to dawn curfew

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Ibadan, the state capital. Makinde gave the order on Saturday following the outbreak of violence in the area which led to the death of one person. He also declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the area.

 

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area,” Taiwo Adisa,

 

Makinde’s spokesman, said in a statement. “The governor has also approved the imposition of curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. “Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

 

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law. The closure of the market, a hub for tomato and pepper trade, led to a scarcity of the products in some places in Ibadan.

 

At Eleyele market, a tomato trader said that she could not buy goods owing to the crisis. “It is because of the fight in the market yesterday. I didn’t find goods to buy. These ones here are from the day before yesterday and they will soon finish. After selling these, there is nothing left for me,” she said.

