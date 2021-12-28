Amid tributes, S’Africa fixes Jan. 1 for Desmond Tutu’s funeral

…Ramaphosa announces a week of mourning

Church service to host 100 persons due to COVID-19

The funeral of the Nobel Peace Prizewinning icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on December 26, has been set on New Year’s day in Cape Town’s St George, the Martyr cathedral, New Telegraph has learnt. The cleric was one of the most powerful voices in the anti-apartheid movement, and remained a voice of moral conscience in the decades after the system of institutionalised segregation crumbled in South Africa. His death was met with an outpouring of tributes in South Africa and from around the world. Speakingonthereleaseof the funeral rite yesterday, the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, said the funeral of Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, who died at the age of 90, would be held on January 1.

He said: “At 10am on Saturday, New Year’s day, the funeral will take place here and it is here where his ashes will also be interred.” Starting from Friday, he said Tutu’s body will lie in state at the cathedral where he officiated during many years. However, as tributes continue to pour in from across the world, Capetonians and South Africans paid their last respects and prepare to honour the anti-apartheid leader. Following the passing of the clergyman, South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, called for a seven-day mourning period. Meanwhile, the bells of St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town rang out yesterday as South Africans began a week of mourning for Tutu, according to an online news portal, New York Times.

The bells of Tutu’s former church will toll for 10 minutes at noon every day this week, until his funeral mass on January 1, at the same cathedral. The service will be limited to 100 people because of the coronavirus pandemic. The archbishop’s remains will be cremated, and his ashes interred at St. George’s Cathedral, church leaders said. As the first Black archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, and leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa, Archbishop Tutu celebrated Mass at the same cathedral.

“Please don’t get into a bus to Cape Town,” said Thabo Makgoba, the current archbishop. “We will have to be pastoral and firm and encourage people to watch from home.” The man fondly known to South Africans as “the Arch” succumbed to cancer at a care facility in Cape Town. He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and was hospitalised several times in the years since, amid recurring fears that the disease had spread. In what would be his last eucharist on Christmas Day, Archbishop Tutu was frail but filled with gratitude, said Archbishop Makgoba, who carried out the service.

The Tutu family and close friends will hold a private service on Thursday evening. “Tata has been very frail and in pain for many, many months,” said Dr. Mamphela Ramphele, a former anti-apartheid activist who spoke on behalf of the family, using the Xhosa word for father, “and so the overwhelming feeling is relief that he has gone to his maker and his ancestors, and they love him too much to have wanted to continue to see him suffer.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...