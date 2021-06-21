Sports

Amike wants good package for Olympic-bound athletes

As Nigeria is getting ready to join the rest of the world at this year’s Olympics Games, ex-Olympian Henry Amike has canvassed for improved welfare package for the country’s athletes to enable them put in their best at the global sporting event.

 

He in an interview yesterday that part of the reason why the country’s athletes perform poorly at international competitions is because they are not sure of what they will get at the end of the day with an appeal to the authorities to correct the anomaly.

 

“It’s unfortunate that most of our athletes do not get training grants and even when some are fortunate to get, it will not be enough for adequate training. “Most of our athletes train under terrible conditions and if for any reason the person gets injured, he will be abandoned to his fate,” he lamented.

 

Amike, a former triple jumper noted that few weeks to the Olympics, nobody is sure of what he will get for winning a medal which he believes is what is needed now.

 

“I know that it’s still not too late for the Sports Ministry to look into the welfare of athletes that will represent the country in Japan but the earlier they do it, the better for the country,” he said

