Amina Mohammed: Consolidating on world stage

When Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed was reappointed as Deputy Secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) on Friday June 18, 2021, it was a welcome development.

As a matter of fact, many believed it was a well deserved honour. António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations asked Mohammed to serve as Deputy Secretarygeneral for a second term, shortly after the UN General Assembly re-appointed him for a second term. Guterres’ second term starts on January 1, 2022, and will run for a period of five years. He succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017 as the ninth secretary-general.

While speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office for a second term, he said has extended an offer to Mohammed to continue in office. “After being elected, I have the pleasure to invite the deputy secretary-general to remain in my second mandate and I hope she will accept,” he said.

Mohammed, who was standing behind Guterres at the press briefing, responded with the comment “absolute honour”. Mohammed is a diplomat and politician who is serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

She served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

Amina is an accomplished education and development advocate with experience in civil society, the private sector, national government, academia, and the United Nations.

She was the founder of Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), an organisation committed to universal access to education. In the private sector, she founded Afri-Projects Consortium (APC) and served as its Executive Director from 1991 to 2001.

In government, she served as the National Coordinator of Education for All in the Ministry of Education, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Millennium Development Goals, during the administrations of Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Yes, all the Presidents in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic have worked with her and were well pleased with her output. Above all, the great results came through with the massive results of the positive outcomes she produced in the critical field of addressing poverty, inequality and social provisioning for the down trodden.

Shortly after her reappointment, friends and associates of the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, gave her a befitting celebration as she turned 60. The timing was just perfect for her, a feather added to her cap. Again, two days ago, the UN chief was in the news.

This time, banned a US Media Outlet for asking about Sunday Igboho’s trial in Benin Republic. Inner City Press in a tweet on Tuesday disclosed that it was served a three weeks’ ban after its reporter inquired into the human rights violation of Sunday Igboho among other developing rights issues.

“Inner City Press has asked: what are the comments and actions if any of SG Guterres and DSG @AminaJMohammed on that a court in #Benin has ordered that a #Nigeria leader being held in the country be moved to prison: Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho,” it added.

Mohammed was born in Liverpool, the UK to a Nigerian veterinarian-officer and a British nurse. She is the eldest of five daughters and grandmother of two.

Like this: Like Loading...