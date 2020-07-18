Sports

Aminu, Diogu make top 10 FIBA Africa players of the decade list

D’Tigers stars Ike Diogu and Al-Farouq Aminu have been named in FIBA Africa’s Top 10 Players of The Decade list. FIBA Africa named the Nigerians in the first category of names released, which has five players. The second list of five names will be released soon with other Nigerian stars expected to make it.

The Nigerians were picked from an initial list of 55 top African players. The selection was based on their impact at club and national teams’ participation at FIBA competitions, which ran from 2010 to 2020. Aminu has been one of Nigeria’s most resourceful players since making his debut for the national team over eight years ago. Despite failing to represent the country at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, the 29-year-old small forward played a vital role in helping Nigeria claim Africa’s best-placed team at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, which qualified D’Tigers for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Orlando Magic star also helped Nigeria beat Angola to win the FIBA Afrobasket in 2015 in Tunisia. Veteran and D’Tigers captain, Diogu, also made the list after an impressive display for Nigeria over the last decade. Diogu co-captained the national team to the 2015 Afrobasket win in Tunisia. Despite playing all the games from the sidelines due to injury, the former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers power forward motivated the team from the technical bench. Diogu also played a huge role in helping Nigeria finish second at the 2017 Afrobasket and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Tunisia’s Salah Mejri, Angola’s Carlos Morais, and Ivory Coast point guard, Souleyman Diabate also made the first list.

