Aminu Wali: Wike shouldn’t jeopardize PDP’s chances by his actions

Ambassador Aminu Wali is a household name in Nigerian politics, since he contested for the gubernatorial seat in the old Kano State 40 years ago on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN. A former Nigerian Ambassador to the UN, China and several times Minister and Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, in this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, he gives insight into the actual reasons behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crises and other vital issues

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of your party, the PDP is having problems with the party since the completion of your national convention. What is the way out of this quagmire the party has found itself?

The problem that people are saying Atiku has is not Atiku’s problem; rather it is our problem as a party.

The party is one organization that has its set rules and regulations and its constitution. Whatever we do can’t be outside what the constitution has allowed. In politics you go into elections, either primary or secondary election, with the acceptance that you either win or lose. I ran for election.

When I did, I lost, talking back 40 years ago. But I never blamed anybody for my loss. This is what politics is all about. We have gone into convention, for whatever reason, first of all, the convention was done and everybody commended what was done there.

The outcome of the convention was accepted by everybody immediately at the convention. For any party man that has his loyalty to the party regardless of his contribution, the party is supreme. So whatever it is, everybody should fall in line and accept the verdict of the convention.

If there are differences, what are the differences? Are they fundamental to affect the constitution of the party? Those differences, can’t they be resolved without going to the extent of damaging the party itself?

This is because any member of the party that will prepare to go to destroy the credibility of that party, then that person, whatever contribution he might have made, he is nullifying whatever he did in the past for the growth of the party.

We, as party members, appreciate the contributions of every member. I was a foundation member of the PDP. I was the deputy to Chief Solomon Lar. I was the first Deputy National Chairman and by God’s grace we led the party and we won elections nationwide.

Of course, there were differences and they ought to happen. We went to Jos, Plateau State, there was a Congress, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo won and everybody fell in line. Somebody like Ekweme, who by the way I supported, lost. We never took the protest anywhere. And we knew how it happened that Obasanjo won, but that does not negate our loyalty to the party.

If we were to be disloyal to the party maybe we would have stayed in the same situation that we are in today. But no, we are loyal to the party and we agreed we are loyal to the party.

Now there is a call for Dr. Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation as national chairman. Ayu was there and was elected by consensus even before we went to the Convention. We met all the stakeholders of the party from all parts of Nigeria; we met in Abuja; we discussed and before we got to that stage, there was a zoning committee that was set up with the Governor of Enugu being the chairman of the.

There were strong exchanges and arguments and I said the chairman of the party should remain in the South. And the South said no we don’t want the chairman. It was resolved and agreed there that, okay, we can still have the chairman but that will not affect the zoning of political offices.

Later after Ayu has taken over there was a zoning committee that was created to come and look at how we can move forwards, because of this agitation that we cannot accept both the chairman and position of the president.

This is something that was agreed by the zoning committee chaired by Governor Uguayin of Enugu State. Finally, when we finished from the zoning committee, before the zoning committee, when we met in Abuja, even before we went to the convention, when this issue was raised he said as far as he was concerned, this is not a matter of life and death in front of all of us.

He said if at the end of the day, if the candidate of the party comes from the North, we will accept whatever the party decides. That was Ayu, he said so. He said if the party requests him to do that, he will do it. But what happened is that even before we got there, these convention candidates were elected. One way or the other, this is the result of what happened when Atiku emerged.

And the decision of the running mate does not belong to anybody but it is the candidate himself that can decide. But to avoid accusations that he met back in 2019, he asked the party to set up the committee to look at potential candidates and let me have three names.

Three names were submitted, the governors Udom Emmanuel, Ifeayin Okowa and Nyesom Wike. So the candidate can take whoever he wants. So it’s not a crime; it’s his own prerogative anyway. He did not need to consult anybody anyway. But he consulted the party.

But so many things happened during the proceedings. Everybody wanted Wike fine. You may like Wike but your own assessment may be different from that of the person that is going g to pick the candidate. You should not hold it against him for doing what he can accommodate. I don’t know why people have taken it beyond reason.

The consequences of not choosing Wike is what we are seeing today. Now that the Wike’s camp has withdrawn from Atiku Campaign Council, how would it affect the chances of the party?

No matter what happens and no matter what people might say, every individual matters in the party. In politics every person matters. We cannot ignore or say there is no problem, yes we have a problem. But I don’t believe that they parked out. What they are saying is that they will not participate until certain conditions are met. The point is we cannot take the party to ransom.

The party is supreme. The matter is before the party which is the supreme body. Those that voted there, it may not go down well with them to say they have full confidence in the leadership of Ayu, which means we don’t want you to go. That had happened in an open meeting where the committee endorsed Ayu. Now, whoever you are, regardless of your position in the party, when the supreme body of the party takes a decision which is not partisan does not mean there is any preference or dislike of anybody.

First, they have decided that we have confidence in you, and continue. The argument that was done when another zoning committee was set up before the convention, I happen to be a member of that zoning committee. It was not in Abuja that we deliberated. But at the end of the day we decided to say ‘okay, the presidency will be open to any part of Nigeria.’

That was what was resolved. Ortom was the chairman of that committee. A lot of key people from every state were there. The meeting reached a unanimous decision. We said ‘okay, whatever the agitation may be, firstly, this issue was raised even before the convention, but as the issue was being raised, candidates had started going round.

How can you come out now and say they should stop it months after the committee was set up? You cannot do that. Equity and fairness do not dictate that sort of treatment to those people that have come out and have been on the road for three months or more. What Atiku said in Ibadan makes sense. Even if Ayu resigns today, there has to be a convention. Because if you say ‘okay, you need an acting chairman.

If Ayu resigns, the constitution is clear, the deputy national chairman ill act pending the convention. This is what the constitution says. So what do you want us to do? We cannot afford any convention less than six months to the election. When you do that you now have to reshuffle the leadership of the party.

You cannot have chairman who is from the South and then secretary who is from the South too. If the current chairman moves away, the secretary has to step aside and the position will move to the North.

Likewise the organizing secretary in the North will now have to step down and then the position will move to the South. This is the crises that you create. Now, by the time you do that the party will not have the time to stabilize. So any person who will be honest and accept that they want the success of that party, regardless of how much is being received, regardless of whatever one will get, that should not be the cost of losing the election.

How do you hope to resolve all these issues?

Up till now, there are a lot of efforts being made to resolve these issues. It is not over yet. Whatever the situation may be, we have to work so hard to ensure that we win the election of the presidency.

Because it is PDP stake and I believe eventually we can settle. I have confidence that we will settle this problem without really going to the extent of what some people are demanding. But if we continue to suppress the party we are not only hurting the party we are hurting ourselves.

It is not about Atiku or Ayu or Wike, it is about millions of Nigerians. Whatever differences we have, it is for the sake of those millions of Nigerians coming out to vote. If we don’t, then I think we will forever be accused of betraying the trust of those millions. I think for any person who has hope for Nigeria today PDP is the hope.

And for you to do anything that will stop the success of the PDP in the coming election, it is not the PDP but the millions of people that will be proud of good governance.

So we are appealing to all sides of the conflict to give peace a chance. Immediately after the election you can come down and even before the President is sworn-in, and sit down and make all these changes even before the President takes power, because basically that is the problem. Okay, before he takes power things would be sorted out. These adjustments will have to be made. That is my appeal, give peace a chance.

Finally, how would you compare Atiku’s candidacy amongst others?

What I said was amongst all the presidential candidates, Atiku is the only candidate that will keep the ground running. The problems of Nigeria today cannot be easily tackled by any other person other than Atiku.

This is because he has been there; he knows the routes; he knows the road; he knows where he can make us strong when we are weak and he has taken decisions before affecting the whole country even though he was the vice president.

This is because he was a very vibrant Vice President. He was the Chairman of the National Economic Council. Which is our main problem today; the economic crises, poverty and what have you. The economy is all at a standstill. Atiku knows and he had handled that before.

Secondly, he is a very, very decisive person. He takes decisions unlike what we have today and he owns up to those decisions. I know him. I worked with him. I have confidence that if he does come in by the grace of God, he will try to solve all of our problems after one and half years. If you bring in a new person with the problems we are having today it will take him between two to three years to understand the problems.

So we have to have somebody who has an inside knowledge of how the federal government works.

