Amiwero to Customs: Vehicle identification number valuation illegal

As the protest by Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers in Nigerian port enters day 14 yesterday, maritime expert and President, Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (CMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the management of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to order, saying the controversial new vehicle valuation regime introduced by the agency contravenes its enable law, Customs and Excise Management (amendment) Act 20 of 2003. Amiwero in the letter copied to the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives, said that in his service to the country as the chairman sub-committee of the Reconstituted Presidential Task Force on the Reform of Nigeria Customs service, the committee observed that use of ex-factory price is in vehicles valuation is not in agreement with the provision of Customs and Excise Management (Amendment) Act 20 of 2003, which is based on purchase price (negotiated price with a buyer and seller vehicles to have transaction element).
Related Articles
Ondo youths lament unending police brutality
One year after the #EndSARS protest that rocked many parts of the country, youths in Ondo State yesterday trooped out into the streets of Akure, the state capital, to commemorate the anniversary of the end police brutality campaign. The youth, who converged on Post Office Junction along the popular Oba Adesida Road, embarked on a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soldiers stop #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja, arrest 40
Roughly 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters have been arrested in Abuja by Military personnel, according to reports reaching New Telegraph. A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city on Wednesday morning in the nation’s capital city. The #RevolutionNow protest is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: We’ve killed IPOB’s second in command – Army
…says 4 officers killed during operation The Nigerian Army has announced the killing of one Ikonson Commander, said to be the second-in-command in the hierarchy of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). It, however, regretted that a Second Lieutenant, and three operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), were killed in the operation. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)