Amiwero to Customs: Vehicle identification number valuation illegal

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

As the protest by Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers in Nigerian port enters day 14 yesterday, maritime expert and President, Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (CMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the management of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to order, saying the controversial new vehicle valuation regime introduced by the agency contravenes its enable law, Customs and Excise Management (amendment) Act 20 of 2003. Amiwero in the letter copied to the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives, said that in his service to the country as the chairman sub-committee of the Reconstituted Presidential Task Force on the Reform of Nigeria Customs service, the committee observed that use of ex-factory price is in vehicles valuation is not in agreement with the provision of Customs and Excise Management (Amendment) Act 20 of 2003, which is based on purchase price (negotiated price with a buyer and seller vehicles to have transaction element).

 

