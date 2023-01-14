News Top Stories

AML/CFT: CBN issues guidance on beneficial ownership

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing provisions of the existing Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) laws, which require financial institutions to unveil the beneficial owners of legal persons and legal arrangements, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a guidance note on “Ultimate beneficial ownership of legal persons and legal arrangements.” In a circular to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said it developed the guidance: “Given the growing use of corporate vehicles, such as companies, trusts, foundations and other types of legal persons and legal arrangements by criminals to cover up and convert the proceeds of crime, global standards.”

It also noted that “Legal persons and legal arrangements are susceptible to abuse for money laundering and terrorist financing. “Hence, the need to identify, verify and have credible and reliable information on the legal and beneficial owners of all corporate vehicles and entities; to ensure that such information is available and easily accessible in a timely manner by competent authorities.” According to the guidance note, “Beneficial owner (BO) refers to the natural person(s), who ultimately owns or controls a customer and/or the natural person on whose behalf a transaction is being conducted.

“It also includes those persons who exercise ultimate effective control over a legal person or legal arrangement.” It further stated that in assessing Beneficial Owners (BOs), financial institutions should apply a risk-based approach in the identification and verification of BOs, adding that they should conduct enhanced Customer Due Diligence (CDD) on BOs, “that pose higher risk and file a suspicious transaction report with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) if there are reasonable reasons to suspect money laundering or terrorism financing.” In addition, it said: “Financial institutions should have effective systems to determine whether a beneficial owner is a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) or a family member or close associate of PEP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: CAN youths canvass South-North presidential ticket

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has expressed its readiness to support any political party with a Christian and Muslim presidential ticket. In a communiqué signed by its National President at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Belusochukwu Enwere, the […]
News

13 Nigerians detained in Poland released

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A total of 13 out of 19 Nigerians detained in various camps in Poland have been released. They were released with the intervention of the Nigeria Ambassador to Poland, His Excellency, Major General Christian Ugwu (rtd). According to Ugwu, among the six remaining in detention camps, one of them claimed that he is a Cameroonian […]
News

Alleged palliatives looting: CACOVID absolves govs, Dangote 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector intervention body to cushion the effect of coronavirus lockdown on vulnerable Nigerians, has absolved state governors of allegation of hoarding of the palliatives. The alleged hoarding of the palliatives was blamed for the massive looting, by hoodlums, of suspected warehouses across the country during the anti-SARS protests. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica