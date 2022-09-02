News

Amnesty: Ex-agitators call on Niger Delta people to support Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The first phase of former agitators in the Niger Delta have called on Niger Delta leaders, opinion leaders, youth leaders, elders and politicians to rally round the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) and give him more support for greater achievements and development in the region. They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make him substantive coordinator of the scheme.

The ex-agitators said Dikio had been outstanding in the management of PAP as an interim administrator and had the capacity to fully actualise the mandate of the programme if given full powers of a substantive coordinator. Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, the National Secretary of the group, Nature Dumale, said Dikio’s commitment in transforming ex-agitators into independent employees and entrepreneurs through his novel train employ and mentor (TEM) model had started yielding expected results.

He recalled that recently 346 ex-agitators became the pioneers of TEM following their graduation from a notable skill acquisition facility in Ondo State, saying 80 percent of the graduates would be employed by the training firm in line with the provisions of TEM describing the Dikio’s initiative as the best solution to the problems of unemployment in the Niger Delta. He expressed optimism that in the next six months, Dikio through TEM would have ensured the graduation of over 5000 ex-agitators with employable skills and entrepreneurs capabilities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

God’ll show Nigeria mercy in 2022- Pastor Osa-Daniel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senior Pastor in Charge of Fruitful Vine Area of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG),Okota, Lagos, Pastor Solomon Osa – Daniel has urged Nigerians of all tribes and tongues to pray for the country as God would show His mercy in 2022. Speaking with newsmen yesterday in preparation for his 50th birthday celebration, Pastor […]
News

Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
News

Ayade: C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Clement James

Members of the National Assembly have warned a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business in his home state. The warning came against the backdrop of a claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he would dump […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica