Amnesty: Ex-agitators call on Niger Delta people to support Dikio

The first phase of former agitators in the Niger Delta have called on Niger Delta leaders, opinion leaders, youth leaders, elders and politicians to rally round the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) and give him more support for greater achievements and development in the region. They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make him substantive coordinator of the scheme.

The ex-agitators said Dikio had been outstanding in the management of PAP as an interim administrator and had the capacity to fully actualise the mandate of the programme if given full powers of a substantive coordinator. Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, the National Secretary of the group, Nature Dumale, said Dikio’s commitment in transforming ex-agitators into independent employees and entrepreneurs through his novel train employ and mentor (TEM) model had started yielding expected results.

He recalled that recently 346 ex-agitators became the pioneers of TEM following their graduation from a notable skill acquisition facility in Ondo State, saying 80 percent of the graduates would be employed by the training firm in line with the provisions of TEM describing the Dikio’s initiative as the best solution to the problems of unemployment in the Niger Delta. He expressed optimism that in the next six months, Dikio through TEM would have ensured the graduation of over 5000 ex-agitators with employable skills and entrepreneurs capabilities.

