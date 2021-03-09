Amnesty for bandits is evidence of state failure – Odumakin

National Publicity Secretary of Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, in this interview, speaks on the state of the nation and proffers solution to some of the challenges in the polity, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What do you make of the attempt by state actors to arrest Sunday Igboho on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while he was on his way to Lagos for a meeting with Afenifere leaders?

The Nigerian state has become a degenerate state that has regulated the harassment of its citizens. It was the same Friday that they wanted to arrest Sunday Igboho that President Muhammadu Buhari was saying that he was careful about arresting bandits because he was trying to avoid casualties.

When they wanted to brutalise the #EndSARS protesters, they didn’t think of that. It shows you that clearly, we are in a disappearing state.

The Nigerian state has completely collapsed under Buhari. So, to us in Afenifere, there is no sense in the attempted arrest. Igboho is a free citizen of Nigeria. If they need him for any questioning, they should invite him, not to go and waylay him like an armed robber. We condemn their attempt. There is no need for it.

He has not been invited let alone not honouring the invitation. So, chasing him on the road is condemnable.

Could you give us a snippet of what was discussed at the meeting between your group and Igboho?

Clearly, it was a consultation about the security of our land. We are totally insecure now in the South-West. Our men and women cannot go to farm. Fulani herdsmen and bandits are stopping traders from coming to our region.

So, we needed to do a consultation on the way forward and discuss with our people. Those are some of the things we are doing presently and it was discussed at our meeting with Igboho.

Are you saying that Afenifere is in support of Igboho’s action in flushing out criminals from the South-West?

We are not only behind Sunday Igboho. We are solidly behind all our defence forces and security people such as Aare Gani Adams, the hunters, Agbekoya and all the defence forces who are in Yorubaland and are doing something about eradicating criminals and bandits from Yorubaland. We are solidly behind them.

There are calls in some quarters that the President Buhari should resign. Do you agree with such call?

If I were him, I will resign because his position has become untenable. Like I said earlier, the world and the international community should be interested in Nigeria at this moment and get Nigeria out of this mess.

It is clear now that the possibility of internal solutions is getting limited, we don’t have an authority in leadership that can get us out of this mess and the implication of war in Nigeria for the rest of the world is very serious.

Therefore, they should get on their feet now and begin to get interested in Nigeria to get us out of this mess that we are in. Right now, we don’t have a government that is governmental. Instead of the government defending the right to life of the people, you see that any time these herdsmen kill people, the first line of defence is the spokesmen of the presidency, they are the first to defend them.

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) recently withdrew their cattle and other products from the southern part of the country. Are you worried about this development?

Before cows, we had what we are eating. Cows are not the only source of protein, there are several other sources. It will encourage our people to do more in the area of agriculture.

We have neighbours who are peaceful in Benin Republic, Togo and other places that we can buy things from. They can’t threaten us with anything such as withdrawal of food items.

They should also not forget that petroleum goes from the South to North. So, they should be careful. When you are throwing stones at your neighbour, you should be careful what he throws back at you.

The president has also rejected amnesty for bandits; what is your take on that?

The rejection of amnesty for bandits by the President is mere deception. The Gumis, the Yugudas can engage in their open support for terror; he can fool only the fools.

What is the position of Afenifere on the amnesty being granted herders and bandits by some northern governors?

It is an admission of failure of state, when you begin to grant amnesty to bandits and criminals. It is the clearest sign of the shrinking governable space in any country and signs that outlaws have overwhelmed the government.

The essence of crime and punishment is the existence of law and order. But when elected officials begin to pose with gunwielding bandits, the authority of state has despaired and criminals have taken over the polity. That is what is going on in Northern Nigeria today.

Do you think this initiative has paid off?

It has not paid off in any way as banditry still holds sway in all the places governors are making deals with criminals. The issue is not being addressed in any form beyond showing the helplessness of the state.

If there is anything that has been achieved, it is only the satisfaction of the elite, who are communicating narrow-minded biases that ‘we are taking care of our criminals the way Niger Delta militants were settled.’

Is there any other way to solve the insecurity problem in the northern part of the country aside the amnesty programme?

The amnesty introduced won’t resolve the insecurity. It can only exacerbate it as more criminals would emerge with audacity and the existing ones would become more daring as the conditions producing bandits are not being addressed.

What should have been done was carrot and stick in beginning, to create opportunities for derailed young people who are taking to crime because they have no other chance at life.

A productive economy will create opportunities for their engagement and pumping skills into them would make a difference. You can then begin to apply the full wrath of the law against those stuck in criminalities in spite of the opportunities given. But to cancel punishment for crimes is a wrong-headed approach that flows from cluelessness and a backhand support for criminality.

Our primary demand in the order of Chief Obafemi Awolowo who authored ‘Thoughts on the Nigerian Constitution’ is that a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria can only survive under federalism. He did say that, any attempt to run Nigeria under a unitary system shall be productive of chaos and other system destruction. We have not been blessed with those better than Almajiri in leadership.

So, e insist on restructuring even when we understand the frustrations of those demanding a break-up. That is not our demand even when we know that a country that does not bend will automatically break as we have seen in the USSR, Yugoslavia and other defunct countries.

Do you think lessons have been learnt from the recent #EndSARS protest both on the part of the government and the citizens?

As individuals, and someone who is aware, we have learnt lessons. But as a corporate entity, as Nigeria, we have learnt nothing. The irrational way the government is behaving shows that nothing has been learnt. This kind of bravado, freezing accounts, preventing people from travelling, show we have not learnt anything.

The government ought to have found out what happened, what reform do we carry out to ensure that such does not happen again. What happened was a revolt, #EndSARS was just a focal point, it is a way to show that Nigeria is badly structured. As far back as 1947, the late Chief Awolowo made it clear that Nigeria is not well structured.

This government is incompetent, completely incompetent to understand what happened. #EndSARS is a product of our dysfunctional federation. Chief Awolowo said in 1947 that Nigeria is not well formed.

What does state police mean? It means we should not have just one police system. Look at the way we recruit policemen in Nigeria. Let’s say we want to recruit 10 policemen per local government in the country, it means Kano State will have 440 men in the recruitment with 44 local governments, while Bayelsa with eight local governments will have 80 men.

When you now put the two side by side, we know where the money is coming from to pay the 440 men. That was what led to #EndSARS protest.

Those who have been posted to police where they don’t know their culture will misbehave. For instance, if you bring a man from Jigawa State to work as a SARS officer in Ondo State, he gets to Ondo State, he sees boys with punk hair and earrings, he says they are ‘yahoo boys.’ That is what #EndSARS means.

